Million-pound home conversion in Cambridgeshire cost couple £1 million; they're moving to Thailand

A couple who illegally converted a million-pound commercial property into a well-appointed home amid property downturn in Cambridgeshire, UK, revealed they are moving to Thailand after the loss, citing financial difficulties. They faced backlash from locals and support from a local resident.

A couple ordered to tear down a million-pound home they secretly built in Great Abington, Cambridgeshire have revealed they are moving to Thailand as the loss means they can no longer afford to live in the UK.

The property, set in 17 acres, was supposed to be a two-storey commercial building for a stallion semen collection centre and laboratory, with a small first-floor flat for staff. However, the interior was converted into a well-appointed three-bedroom home with stunning feature windows overlooking the countryside





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Home Conversion Cambridgeshire Decision Made Decidedly Residential Appearance Renovation Sale Of Premises Decision To Relocate To Thailand

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cambridgeshire Police urges caution amid speed camera data, revealing more than 70mph on city streetsData from Cambridgeshire Police's speed cameras reveals shocking statistics, including drivers reaching more than 70mph on city roads and twice the national speed limit on motorways. Speeding remains a fatal five cause of death and serious injuries, with severe consequences for those caught.

Read more »

Dry April has been 'very tough', says Cambridgeshire farmerAs meteorologists say last month was East Anglia's third driest April, one farmer says how he fared.

Read more »

New recycling facility for Cambridgeshire would be 'long process'Some parts of one county are sending recycling 400 miles away to Northern Ireland.

Read more »

Date set for trial of Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis’ High Court libel claimNottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is seeking between £1 million and £5 million in damages

Read more »