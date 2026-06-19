Millionaire Demolishes 'World's Most Expensive Bungalow' to Make Way for Eco-Home

Tom Glanfield, a 48-year-old self-made millionaire, has finally demolished the 'world's most expensive bungalow' on Dorset's Sandbanks resort, making way for his new eco-home. The property, which was bought for a record £13.5 million in March 2023, was described as a millionaire's row and had been in a rundown state for years.

Tom Glanfield , a 48-year-old self-made millionaire, has finally demolished the 'world's most expensive bungalow' on Dorset's Sandbanks resort, making way for his new eco-home. The property, which was bought for a record £13.5 million in March 2023, was described as a millionaire's row and had been in a rundown state for years.

The demolition of the 120-year-old Edwardian cottage took place over two weeks last month, and the building has now been completely flattened to make the foundations for the new house. Mr Glanfield had plans to knock down the old house and replace it with a modern family eco-home, which will be built using recycled materials from the old house.

The new property will feature an enormous open-plan kitchen and dining area, a double height lounge, home office, entertainment bar and entertainment area, wine store and boot room. It will also have a cinema room, gym and shower room, and will be powered by renewable energy. The sea wall, which is currently 'unsafe', 'unsightly', and crumbling, will be enhanced and restructured as part of the project.

Mr Glanfield received significant backing for his proposal from the local community, with 38 letters of support submitted to the council. The project is expected to take another two years to complete





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