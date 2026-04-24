Millionaire Hunter Killed by Elephants in Gabon

A 75-year-old American millionaire hunter was tragically killed after being ambushed by a herd of elephants while on a hunting trip in Gabon, Central Africa. The incident underscores the dangers of big-game hunting and raises questions about wildlife conservation.

A 75-year-old American millionaire, Ernie Dosio, a seasoned big-game hunter and owner of Pacific AgriLands Inc., tragically died while hunting in Gabon , Central Africa. Dosio, a Californian vineyard owner with a renowned collection of hunting trophies, was ambushed and trampled by a herd of five female elephants protecting their calf.

The incident occurred during a £30,000 hunt for the elusive yellow-backed duiker in the dense Lope-Okanda rainforest. Dosio had decades of experience hunting across Africa and the US, successfully taking down elephants, leopards, rhinos, buffalo, lions, and various deer species.

However, his luck ran out when the hunting party unexpectedly encountered the elephant herd. The elephants, described as appearing 'as if from nowhere' due to the thick undergrowth, immediately charged. The professional hunter accompanying Dosio was thrown aside and seriously injured, losing his high-powered rifle. Dosio, armed only with a shotgun provided by the hunting company due to local licensing regulations, was brutally trampled.

A retired game hunter familiar with Dosio emphasized that all his hunts were legally licensed and framed as conservation efforts aimed at culling animal populations. The incident highlights the inherent dangers of big-game hunting, even for experienced professionals. The safari company, Collect Africa, confirmed the death and stated the matter was being handled by the US Embassy and Dosio’s family. Dosio’s body is being repatriated to his home in Lodi, California, where he lived with his long-term partner, Betty.

He leaves behind two sons, Jeff and Blake, who are both involved in the family’s successful agricultural business. Pacific AgriLands Inc. manages local wine farms and supplies specialized equipment to the Californian wine industry, a region responsible for 40% of the state’s wine production. The tragedy has been deeply felt by the hunting community and those who knew Dosio as a conservationist and philanthropist.

Gabon, known as 'Africa's last Eden,' is home to a significant population of forest elephants, approximately 50,000, and is a biodiversity hotspot. The yellow-backed duiker, the animal Dosio was pursuing, is a rare and shy forest antelope





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