Millionaire Hunter Trampled to Death by Elephants in Gabon: Family Reveals Chaotic Notification

Ernie Dosio, a 75-year-old Californian vineyard owner, was killed by elephants during a guided hunting trip in Gabon. His family expresses distress over how they learned of his death and seeks to correct misinformation surrounding the incident, while his death sparks debate about hunting and conservation.

The family of Ernie Dosio, a 75-year-old millionaire vineyard owner and experienced hunter from California, is grappling with the distressing circumstances surrounding his death in Gabon , Africa .

Dosio was tragically trampled by a herd of elephants on April 17th while on a guided hunting expedition in the Lopé-Okanda rainforest. The family’s grief is compounded by the chaotic and unsettling manner in which they received the news, learning through their lawyers before being directly informed by authorities.

His ex-wife, Rinda Butler Dosio, described the initial confusion, with conflicting reports suggesting the involvement of buffalos and even a second fatality, which the tour company clarified as an injury to the accompanying professional hunter. The incident occurred while Dosio and his guide were tracking a rare yellow-backed duiker. They were unexpectedly charged by a group of five female forest elephants protecting a calf. The elephants emerged suddenly from dense vegetation, initiating a swift and brutal attack.

The professional hunter was initially struck and injured, losing access to his rifle, leaving Dosio vulnerable with only a shotgun intended for smaller game. Witnesses suggest the encounter was swift, though undeniably horrific. The safari company, Collect Africa, has confirmed the death of their client and the injury sustained by the professional hunter.

The Lopé-Okanda rainforest, known as 'Africa's last Eden,' is a challenging environment, home to a significant population of forest elephants capable of reaching speeds of 25mph during a charge. The US Embassy in Gabon is currently facilitating the repatriation of Dosio’s remains to California. Dosio’s decades-long passion for hunting has ignited a wave of both mourning and criticism.

He was a dedicated member of hunting organizations like the Sacramento Safari Club and California Wildfowl, and actively involved in the Lodi Winegrape Commission. Supporters emphasize that his hunts were legally conducted and contributed to conservation efforts through regulated culling.

However, his death has also sparked controversy online, with some individuals openly expressing satisfaction. A particularly divisive post by comedian Ricky Gervais drew significant backlash for its perceived insensitivity. The family, particularly Dosio’s son Jeff, feels the narrative surrounding his father’s death has been distorted and is seeking to clarify the events. They are frustrated by the public dissemination of images from his trophy rooms and the exaggeration of details.

The situation remains emotionally charged as the family navigates their loss and attempts to set the record straight amidst public scrutiny and conflicting information





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