Millions of UK Drivers Carry Speeding Penalty Points As Figures Reveal Testing Fines And Insurance Premiums Soar

A recent Freedom of Information request by the BBC has revealed a staggering number of UK drivers are carrying speeding penalty points on their licence. The most recent figures reveal the total number of drivers holding speeding-related penalty points has surged by 20% in just two years, with the statistics also shedding light on the age groups most likely to face penalties and the number of motorists carrying significant points totals on their licence. The figures suggest that a majority of drivers holding the points are male, and that the age group over 45 has seen one of the highest numbers of motorists receiving speeding-related penalty points. Despite the risk of disqualification from driving, the data suggests millions of drivers are still able to continue driving despite holding large numbers of penalty points on their licence, with some drivers even holding score that would typically result in automatic disqualification. The findings raise questions about the UK's current driving regulations and how these may be impacting driver behaviour and safety.

A Freedom of Information request submitted to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency revealed that over 1.2 million motorists currently have active speeding-related penalty points on their licence.

The total number of drivers holding speeding-related penalty points has surged by 20% in just two years, making it the third year in a row. The data also sheds light on the age groups most likely to face penalties and the number of motorists carrying significant points totals on their licence. In total, there are currently 53,524,094 GB driving licence holders recorded on DVLA files.

Drivers aged 45-54 made up the single largest group in 2025, accounting for 270,962 motorists with speeding-related penalty points. Male drivers represented the majority of speeding-related penalty points across every age group. In 2025, a total of 856,511 male drivers received speeding-related penalty points, compared to 369,233 female drivers, meaning men accounted for nearly 70% of all drivers receiving speeding-related penalty points.

A total of 132,126 drivers currently hold nine penalty points on their licence, while 9,682 hold 10 points and a further 4,810 hold 11 points. Under UK driving laws, motorists who accumulate 12 penalty points within a three-year period can face disqualification from driving. Despite this, recent figures reveal that around 10,000 drivers are still permitted to drive with at least 12 points on their licence.

According to the RAC, a man from Flintshire in North Wales held a valid UK driving licence, despite having accumulated 229 penalty points. The data was obtained by the BBC through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request. In total, around 157,000 drivers have nine or more points on their licence, meaning they are just one offence away from a ban.

UK drivers can face a six-month ban if they accumulate 12 or more points within a three-year period, however drivers can argue in court that a ban would cause significant hardship, such as loss of earnings or other personal circumstances, potentially allowing them to continue driving even with 12 or more points on their licence. Offences such as standard road speeding offences, which relate to exceeding the statutory speed limit on a public road, accounted for the majority of endorsements recorded between 2023 and 2025.

The data highlights how quickly repeated incidents can build up and place motorists at risk of disqualification. Experienced motorists account for a significant proportion of offences, particularly those in middle-age groups who may spend more time driving for work, commuting or family responsibilities. A motoring expert noted that speeding remains one of the most common driving offences in the UK, and that the data shows just how many motorists are currently carrying penalty points on their licence





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Speeding Penalty Points Uk Driving Laws Driving Offence Motorist Driver Dvla Uk Driving Licence Uk Road Safety

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