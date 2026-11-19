Grand Theft Auto VI has caused a massive cultural shift in the UK with millions taking time off work, dubbed the 'Grand Theft Auto Flu', to play the highly anticipated game.

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI has triggered an unprecedented cultural phenomenon across the United Kingdom, with millions of enthusiastic fans abandoning their daily responsibilities to immerse themselves in the highly anticipated video game.

This blockbuster title from developer Rockstar Games has ended a thirteen-year hiatus since the previous main installment, generating a level of excitement comparable to major holiday events or blockbuster film releases. Reports indicate that approximately three million Britons have either called in sick, taken annual leave, or otherwise skived off work to dedicate their time exclusively to the game.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI releases November 19 with Justice score and record pre-load demand

The Social Media Hashtag Grand Theft Auto Flu

The social media hashtag 'Grand Theft Auto Flu' has emerged to describe this wave of absenteeism, prompting some educational institutions to issue direct communications to parents urging them to ensure their children attend school despite the gaming frenzy. Individual stories highlight the extreme lengths to which fans are willing to go. Sam Elward, a general manager from St Albans, booked four consecutive days of annual leave and invested heavily in his gaming infrastructure to ensure the best possible experience.

His expenditures included a new high-definition television and a customised controller designed specifically for the game, totaling nearly fourteen hundred pounds. Elward described the anticipation as akin to Christmas morning, noting that the excitement kept him awake and focused on the countdown. He emphasized that the game's depth and narrative complexity require significant time to digest, unlike a feature-length movie, and he felt compelled to lock himself away to fully experience the story without interruption.

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His ability to take this time off was facilitated by his role in managing his workplace rota, demonstrating how the cultural impact of the game permeates various sectors of employment. Professional gamers and casual players alike have reported logging in at midnight upon the game's unlock for UK users. Pavan Singh, a twenty-seven-year-old professional gamer from Kent, took a day off to play on his PlayStation Five alongside friends who were also skipping work.

The Game Debuts With A Perfect Score

Singh expressed that the thirteen-year wait and the extensive hype made it impossible for him to miss the launch, fearing that delays would result in him encountering spoilers on social media. The game has debuted with a perfect score of ninety-nine on the review aggregator Metacritic, tying it with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as one of the highest-rated video games in history.

Critics and players have lauded the graphics, gameplay mechanics, and attention to detail, which are set in a fictionalised version of Miami. This release marks a significant moment in gaming history, blending massive commercial success with a unique societal shift where virtual entertainment directly impacts real-world workforce attendance patterns.