Millions of UK holidaymakers face issues with package holidays, survey finds

A recent survey reveals that over four million UK travellers experienced problems with package holidays in the past year, leading to thousands of complaints. Issues range from subpar accommodations and food to poor customer service, causing significant stress for many. The data highlights the importance of understanding booking protections and seeking compensation when things go wrong.

No sunbeds, too many screaming children and ice-cold buffet food - many of us will have experienced our own gripes during a package holiday. Now it can be revealed that more than four million travellers faced similar issues with such getaways in the past year, according to a survey.

This means some 14 complaints a day were lodged with Citizens Advice, on the likes of unexpected hotel changes, denied refunds and poor customer service. Around three-quarters (76 per cent) of the adults the service polled had been on a package holiday before, with a third (34 per cent) reporting an issue. Some eight per cent claimed they had a problem in the past 12 months specifically - equating to four million holidaymakers.

And of the 3,500 complaints made in that period, 42 per cent involved all-inclusive trips abroad. A third of the issues raised related to the quality of the holiday falling short, such as hotels being not as described, bad food or unavailable facilities.

Meanwhile, customer service issues made up 19 per cent of reported problems, including long waits on the phone and administrative errors. Fourteen complaints a day were lodged with Citizens Advice regarding package holidays in the past year Rather unsurprisingly, one in four of those who found an issue with their package holiday said they felt stressed, anxious or upset. One holidaymaker, Zorana, described suffering from the fallout caused by 'nightmare' flooding while on a £6,300 package deal to Lanzarote.

The semi-retired NHS doctor, 66, was on a week-long holiday with her daughter when torrential rain left the hotel without electricity, water and food. Yet she was told no one from the operator that had organised her getaway was on-site to help. Despite her trip being spoilt - with the pair returning home after five days - the travel firm refused to give Zorana a refund. She said: 'We were very angry.

I feel a victim twice over because I had the stress of our holiday being ruined, and then months of trying to get compensation.

' Travel company Yonder carried out the survey of 2,018 adults for Citizens Advice, which encouraged holidaymakers to check what protections were included in their booking. A spokesman added: 'You might be able to get compensation from the company you booked with. You should tell them about any issues as soon as possible.





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