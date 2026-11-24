Millwall must close four blocks of the Dockers Stand for one Championship match and pay a £70,000 fine after fans sang ableist and homophobic chants against Charlton Athletic in January.

Millwall have been ordered to play a future Championship match in front of a partially-closed stadium as punishment for fans' discriminatory chants. The club has also been fined £70,000 by an independent regulatory commission.

It has been told another offence this season will lead to a further partial stadium closure. The sanctions were imposed for ableist and homophobic chants heard at a game against Charlton Athletic in January. It is the first time a club has been given this level of sanction for discriminatory chanting. The commission said the club's previous disciplinary record was a significant aggravating feature.

Also read Millwall forced to partially close the Den after commission proves FA charges of discriminatory chanting

Millwall Stadium Blocks Closed For Sheffield United Match

Blocks 19, 20, 47 and 48 of the Dockers Stand, the two-tiered east stand at The Den, will have to be closed for the Championship fixture against Sheffield United on 8 December. The club can request for the 14-day period to be extended if the closure cannot be implemented safely in time. Millwall's managing director Mark Fairbrother said: These chants are discriminatory, unacceptable, and will not be tolerated at The Den or anywhere Millwall play.

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The club condemns them without reservation. They do not represent this club, and the vast majority of supporters who follow Millwall home and away with passion and pride. Incidents like this hurt all of us, but none more so than people who are directly discriminated against by ableist, homophobic or other unacceptable chanting, and we apologise to anybody that was affected, offended or impacted by the chants. He added: I won't dress this up.

This is a serious outcome. This significant sanction was given because, although this is the first charge relating to a match at The Den for many years, the commission took into account a number of incidents of discriminatory chanting involving our supporters over the past few seasons at away games. This is the cumulative cost of that pattern. Most importantly, the current and any future sanctions mean the next incident won't just cost the club money.

Discriminatory Chanting Incidents Past Resulted In Fines

It will cost supporters their seats. Innocent fans will be shut out of their own stadium because of someone else's behaviour, and with future sanctions likely to be tougher, that threat is very real. The commission pointed to chants relating to race in a 2019 fixture against Everton, religion in a 2023 fixture away at Wigan Athletic, and sexual orientation and disability in a 2025 visit to Crystal Palace. All of those incidents resulted in fines for the club.

History has shown that combinations of action plans and fines have been wholly ineffective to prevent the club, through its supporters, committing breaches of Football Association rules around discriminatory behaviour, the commission added. The club admitted the charge. In its submissions, it suggested the chants were limited to 80 to 100 individuals in the north-eastern corner of the Dockers Stand, in the blocks that will be closed as part of the punishment.

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Commission Finds Hundreds Involved In Discriminatory Chants

However, based on other evidence, the commission concluded the actual figure involved in the chants was likely to have been in the hundreds, quite possibly more. It also found that the club did not make any announcement over the stadium PA system ordering the discriminatory chanting to stop. Nor did it deploy any additional stewards or police to the areas from where the chanting was originating.

The charge related to failing to ensure their supporters behaved in a proper manner, and allegedly conducting themselves in a discriminatory manner that includes reference to disability and sexual orientation.