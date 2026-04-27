Milton Keynes Nightclub Fire: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Arson

A significant fire broke out at Pink Punters, an LGBT+ nightclub in Milton Keynes, on Sunday morning. A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. No injuries were reported, and all occupants were safely evacuated.

A substantial fire engulfed Pink Punters , a well-established LGBT+ nightclub in Milton Keynes , Buckinghamshire, early Sunday morning, leading to the arrest of a 51-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at approximately 2:00 AM, with initial reports and circulating footage indicating flames erupting from the upper levels and roof of the building. The response was immediate and significant, with twelve fire crews dispatched to the scene to combat the rapidly spreading fire. Drone footage captured the intensity of the situation, showcasing the building being consumed by flames and thick, dark plumes of smoke ascending into the sky.

Firefighters worked diligently from the ground, directing water onto the structure in an attempt to contain and extinguish the fire. Later images revealed the extensive damage, depicting a charred and hollowed-out shell of the building, with smoke still visibly rising from the debris. Authorities swiftly prioritized the safety of individuals in the vicinity, successfully evacuating both patrons who were still inside the nightclub and residents living along Watling Street.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident. The arrested man, a 51-year-old resident of Milton Keynes, remains in police custody as investigations continue. Law enforcement officials and crews from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service maintained a presence at the scene throughout Sunday, managing the aftermath and ensuring the area remained secure. Road closures were implemented and remained in effect for a significant portion of the day, causing disruption to local traffic.

Pink Punters has been a fixture in the Milton Keynes nightlife scene for over two decades, known for its vibrant atmosphere, multiple dancefloors, and an appealing outdoor bar area. The extent of the damage suggests a prolonged and complex recovery process for the venue. The incident has understandably caused concern within the local community, particularly within the LGBT+ community who view Pink Punters as a safe and inclusive space.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and police are urging the public to refrain from speculation. Chief Superintendent Emma Baillie, the Milton Keynes commander, emphasized the scale of the operation and the effectiveness of the evacuation procedures. She stated, 'This was a significant fire in which a large number of people had to be evacuated. Thankfully no one was injured and staff at the venue worked quickly and effectively to safely evacuate everyone.

' Baillie also cautioned against drawing premature conclusions regarding the motivation behind the incident, stating, 'At this time it would be too early to comment on any particular motivation for this incident and we would respectfully ask for people not to speculate. ' Police are actively seeking information from the public that could assist in their investigation and have requested that anyone with relevant details contact them via the non-emergency number 101.

The loss of Pink Punters represents a blow to the local entertainment landscape and raises questions about the future of the venue. The community awaits further updates from the authorities as the investigation progresses and the full extent of the damage is assessed. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of arson and the importance of community safety





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