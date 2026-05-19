Mindy Kaling addresses dating rumors, single status and unexpected journey to motherhood

The actress clarifies that her former Office co‑star B J Novak is a close friend who helps with her kids, confirms she is currently single, and reflects on unfulfilled career and marriage goals while finding contentment raising three children alone.

Mindy Kaling has opened up about the rumors that she is secretly dating her former boyfriend B J Novak , a former Office co‑star with whom she dated from 2004 to 2007.

The comedian and writer explained that Novak plays a big part in her family life because he helps look after her three children, but she emphasized that their relationship is purely platonic. Kaling told Bustle that her kids adore him and that his presence feels like an extension of the family, yet she is aware that outsiders often read a romantic narrative into their closeness.

She admitted that, if she were an observer, she might have the same questions and reactions that fans are having now. Despite the speculation, the 46‑year‑old actress confirmed that she is single at the moment. She said she has “eyes and ears” for any potential crush, but there is no one she is currently dating. The interview also revealed Kaling’s reflections on her personal and professional aspirations.

She shared that two major goals from her early career have not yet materialized: writing for and appearing on Saturday Night Live and getting married. While she acknowledges that those milestones could still happen in the future, she expressed a surprising sense of contentment without a partner. The writer noted that she has spent much of her adult life scripting stories about romance, yet she now finds happiness in her own company and in raising her children.

Kaling recounted that she once imagined marrying at twenty‑four and finishing child‑rearing by thirty‑two, but life took a different turn. She described feeling like an over‑achiever professionally while wishing her private life matched that success, a balance that ultimately never fell into place. Kaling also discussed the unexpected path to motherhood. She said she never initially wanted children, but after her mother passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2012, a powerful certainty to have kids emerged.

She now raises three children – Kit, eight, Spencer, five, and Anne, two – largely on her own, though she receives substantial support from her father, step‑mother and an excellent nanny. She described the decision to become a mother as something driven by the soul rather than a calculated plan, and admitted that the weight loss she recently underwent was also a deeply personal choice.

While she has never publicly identified the father of her children, she described the experience as enormously challenging yet rewarding, noting that waiting until she was older gave her more resources and stability. The actress concluded that the support network around her, including Novak’s involvement, has made her family life richer than she ever imagined





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