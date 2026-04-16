Mindy Kaling Dazzles at Running Point Premiere in Striking Ensemble

Mindy Kaling made a memorable appearance at the season two premiere of Running Point, showcasing a svelte figure in a daring, embellished black dress. She was joined by co-star Kate Hudson at the Hollywood event.

Hollywood's red carpet was aglow with star power on Wednesday evening as Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson graced the season two premiere of their popular Netflix sports comedy series, Running Point . The event, held at the historic Egyptian Theatre, saw Kaling capture significant attention with a breathtakingly stylish and revealing ensemble that highlighted her recent and remarkable 40-pound weight loss.

The acclaimed actress and co-creator of the series radiated confidence as she posed for photographers, her appearance a testament to her dedication and commitment to personal well-being. Kaling, 46, opted for a dramatic, figure-hugging black gown that was nothing short of show-stopping. The dress featured intricate, sparkling silver embellishments strategically placed around the bust area, drawing the eye and adding a touch of opulent glamour. Complementing the bold bodice, sheer fabric gracefully draped over her shoulders and arms, creating an elegant and alluring silhouette. The skirt of the gown was elegantly pleated, falling to the floor in a cascade that pooled around her feet, contributing to the overall sophisticated and theatrical effect. Her long, lustrous locks were styled with a side part, falling in soft, natural waves past her shoulders, framing her face and enhancing her radiant glow. The carefully curated ensemble was further elevated by a selection of dazzling accessories, including a pair of striking silver earrings that caught the light with every movement. A delicate bracelet and a substantial ring adorned her left hand, adding subtle yet impactful touches of sparkle. Kaling's makeup was expertly applied, featuring a generous application of mascara to accentuate her lashes and a smoky eyeshadow that added depth and allure to her eyes. A warm, rosy blush was blended onto her cheekbones, imparting a healthy and luminous glow, while a sophisticated nude-colored, glossy lip tint provided the perfect finishing touch to her glamorous look. Her radiant smile as she arrived at the venue spoke volumes of her evident joy and pride in her work and her striking appearance. The season two premiere of Running Point, a series that has garnered significant praise for its unique blend of sports drama and comedic wit, served as a fitting stage for Kaling's triumphant return to the spotlight. The show, which Kaling co-created, is set to debut its highly anticipated second season on the streaming giant Netflix on April 23rd, promising more of the engaging storytelling and character-driven humor that fans have come to expect. The premiere event itself was a star-studded affair, with numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry in attendance, celebrating the hard work and creativity that went into bringing this new installment to life. The presence of co-star Kate Hudson, who also looked incredibly glamorous on the red carpet, further amplified the excitement surrounding the occasion. Their joint appearance underscored the strong on-screen and off-screen chemistry that has contributed to the series' success. As Kaling continues to evolve and impress both professionally and personally, her red carpet moments, like this one at the Running Point premiere, are eagerly anticipated by fans and fashion critics alike, solidifying her status as a style icon and a powerful force in the entertainment world





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Mindy Kaling Stuns in Figure-Hugging Gown Alongside Kate Hudson at 'Running Point' PremiereActress Mindy Kaling made a striking appearance at the season two premiere of her Netflix series Running Point, showcasing a dramatic transformation and elegant style. Joined by co-star Kate Hudson, Kaling opted for a daring, embellished black gown that highlighted her recent significant weight loss, capturing the attention of attendees and photographers alike. The event celebrated the upcoming release of the second season of the popular sports comedy.

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