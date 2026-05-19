Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Personal Reason for Extreme Weight Loss and Discusses Health Reasons

The article discusses Mindy Kaling's shift from focusing on vanity to health-related reasons for her significant weight loss. She opens up about her family history with diabetes and her goal to live another 20 years free from the disease.

Mindy Kaling has opened up about her very personal reason for her extreme 40lb weight loss . The 46-year-old Running Point producer told Bustle magazine that she came down several dress sizes for health-related reasons.

When asked about her motivation for losing weight, she explained that she used to be focused on vanity but now wants to lose weight to stave off diseases like diabetes. She hopes to live another 20 years to avoid these health issues and shared that she avoids strenuous workouts, instead focusing on staying healthy through diet and regular exercise





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Weight Loss Health Reasons Diabetes Stave Off Run On Both Sides Of The Family Loss Of Weight Mental Shift Avoidance Of Diseases

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