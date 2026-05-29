Mindy Kaling's Golden Gown and Weight Loss Journey Take Center Stage at 'Not Suitable For Work' Premiere

At the premiere of her Hulu series Not Suitable For Work, Mindy Kaling turned heads in a golden sequined gown reminiscent of Kim Kardashian's 2018 Met Gala look, while continuing to address fan speculation about her dramatic weight loss. Kaling discusses her health-driven motivation, the public's fascination with her transformation, and her new comedy series.

Mindy Kaling made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the premiere of her new Hulu series Not Suitable For Work , showcasing a significantly slimmer figure in a dazzling golden sequined gown.

The look drew immediate comparisons to Kim Kardashian's iconic 2018 Met Gala Versace ensemble, though Kaling's dress featured larger, irregular sequins creating a unique cracked texture, along with rhinestone trim across the bust and ornate shoulder straps. She complemented the gown with golden Christian Louboutin heels, a matching clutch, dangling diamond earrings, and her signature dark hair styled in a side part.

The event marked another public appearance highlighting her remarkable weight loss, which has been a topic of intense fan speculation, particularly regarding the possible use of GLP-1 agonist medications like Ozempic. Kaling, however, has never confirmed using such drugs, emphasizing that her motivation is rooted in long-term health rather than vanity.

She has spoken openly about her desire to stave off diabetes, a condition present on both sides of her family, and to extend her lifespan, stating she hopes to live another two decades. Her journey began with a 40-pound loss in 2023, and she has continued to maintain her health after the birth of her third child in February 2024.

While acknowledging public interest in her transformation, Kaling noted that people often form attachments to actors' appearances, making weight changes a subject of curiosity. She expressed feeling healthier and more confident, though she admitted it's challenging when fans feel a sense of loss over the change. The series Not Suitable For Work, which Kaling created and serves as showrunner, centers on five ambitious twenty-somethings navigating career and personal life in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood.

The cast includes Will Angus, Avantika, Ella Hunt, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay, and Jay Ellis, with recurring roles for Victor Garber, Ego Nwodim, and Constance Wu. Kaling's red carpet moment not only celebrated her new project but also underscored her evolving narrative around body image, health, and public perception





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Mindy Kaling Not Suitable For Work Weight Loss Ozempic Kim Kardashian Met Gala Red Carpet Hulu Health Body Image

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