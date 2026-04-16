Mindy Kaling Stuns in Figure-Hugging Gown Alongside Kate Hudson at 'Running Point' Premiere

Actress Mindy Kaling made a striking appearance at the season two premiere of her Netflix series Running Point, showcasing a dramatic transformation and elegant style. Joined by co-star Kate Hudson, Kaling opted for a daring, embellished black gown that highlighted her recent significant weight loss, capturing the attention of attendees and photographers alike. The event celebrated the upcoming release of the second season of the popular sports comedy.

Hollywood sparkled on Wednesday evening as actress Mindy Kaling graced the season two premiere of her hit Netflix sports comedy, Running Point , radiating confidence and style. The 46-year-old creator and star was a vision on the red carpet, joining the glamorous Kate Hudson for the festivities held at the historic Egyptian Theatre.

Kaling, who has openly shared her journey of significant weight loss, reportedly shedding 40 pounds, presented a remarkably svelte figure in a daring and intricately designed ensemble. The dress, a testament to sophisticated allure, was a form-fitting black number featuring eye-catching, sparkling silver embellishments meticulously placed around the bust area, drawing the eye and accentuating her silhouette. Adding a touch of ethereal elegance, sheer fabric gracefully draped over her shoulders and arms, creating a captivating contrast with the more structured elements of the gown. The skirt of the dress flowed elegantly, pooling around her feet with a pleated texture that added depth and movement as she posed for the cameras. Her signature long, dark locks were styled with a side parting, cascading in natural, voluminous waves past her shoulders, framing her face perfectly. Beyond the striking attire, Kaling's overall presentation was a masterclass in red carpet glamour. Her accessories were carefully chosen to complement the boldness of her dress without overpowering it. Dazzling silver earrings added a touch of sparkle, while a dainty bracelet and a chunky ring on her left hand provided subtle yet impactful accents. The meticulous attention to detail extended to her makeup, which was expertly applied to enhance her features. Her eyes were accentuated with a smoky eyeshadow, further defined by a generous layer of mascara that opened up her gaze. A warm blush graced her cheekbones, imparting a healthy and radiant glow that spoke of confidence and vitality. To complete the polished look, a nude-colored, glossy tint was applied to her lips, offering a sophisticated finishing touch that allowed the rest of her makeup to shine. The premiere itself was a celebration of the upcoming second season of Running Point, a series that has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base for its unique blend of humor and athletic storytelling. Kaling's presence, alongside her co-star Hudson, underscored the star power and appeal of the show as it heads into its latest installment, set to stream on Netflix on April 23rd. The anticipation for new episodes was palpable, with the stars and creators alike expressing excitement for audiences to experience what the new season has in store. The event was a true testament to the success and continued momentum of the Netflix original, highlighting the talent and dedication behind its creation and performance. The collective buzz surrounding the premiere hinted at another successful season for the beloved series





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