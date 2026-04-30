Mineral Resources Upgrades FY26 Production Guidance Amid Rising Costs and Strong Market Performance

Mineral Resources Limited reports an optimistic outlook for FY26 with upgraded production guidance for its Western Australian mines, driven by strong lithium prices and robust iron ore performance. However, rising diesel costs and a legal dispute with the Pilbara Ports Authority pose challenges. The company has strengthened its financial position, reducing net debt and exploring capital allocation options.

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes) has provided a positive outlook for the remainder of FY26, upgrading production guidance for its Western Australian mines while cautioning about rising diesel costs .

The company's chief financial officer, Mark Wilson, indicated that MinRes is on track to finish the fiscal year strongly, driven by robust performance in the lithium sector. Lithium prices surged by 92% quarter-on-quarter to US$2,105 per dry metric tonne in the March quarter, significantly boosting margins compared to production costs of A$805/t at Wodgina and A$905/t at Mt Marion. March quarter attributable spodumene concentrate production reached 127,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt), with sales of 115,000 dmt.

Due to increased production rates, MinRes has revised its FY26 guidance for Wodgina to 270,000-300,000 tonnes, with an additional 10,000 tonnes from Wodgina and 20,000 tonnes from Mt Marion, bringing the total to 210,000-230,000 tonnes. Cost guidance remains unchanged, with Wodgina at A$730-800/t and Mt Marion at A$820-890/t. Wilson remained cautious about restarting the Bald Hill mine, preferring to focus on expanding Wodgina and Mt Marion amid geopolitical uncertainties.

The company's flagship Onslow Iron project is performing well, with production now expected between 17.7 million tonnes wet and 19.4 million tonnes for MinRes' 57% share, an increase of 600,000 tonnes. Costs are tracking at the lower end of guidance, around A$54 per wet metric tonne. Total iron ore production for the quarter was 10.3 million wet metric tonnes, with sales of 9.3 million wet metric tonnes at an average price of US$93 per tonne.

Onslow produced 7.8 million tonnes and shipped 7.2 million tonnes for MinRes, with March quarter exports impacted by two cyclones that paused transhipping for up to 16 days. Despite these challenges, MinRes reported that its private haul road, previously a source of issues during storms, remained undamaged, allowing the operation to quickly return to its nameplate capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum on a 100% basis.

The company's contracting arm, previously targeting 305-325 million tonnes for FY26, is now expected to deliver between 320-330 million tonnes, though costs are likely to be at the upper end of guidance around A$80 per tonne. Pilbara Hub volume guidance remains unchanged at 9-10 million tonnes. MinRes has also strengthened its financial position, ending the quarter with improved liquidity of A$1.8 billion and reducing net debt by A$400 million to A$4.5 billion.

The company is committed to rapid deleveraging and recently finalized a US$1.3 billion note issue to refinance existing debts due in 2027 and 2028. A deal with South Korea's Posco for an interest in the Mt Marion lithium operation will allow MinRes to redeem the remaining US$750 million of notes due in October 2028.

Wilson noted that Onslow is now generating significant free cash flow, enabling the company to explore capital allocation options, including expansions, acquisitions, or capital returns such as dividends or share buybacks. After pausing dividends in early 2024 to invest in Onslow, MinRes may revisit this strategy in FY27.

However, rising fuel costs and a legal dispute with the Pilbara Ports Authority pose challenges. Diesel prices have doubled since March, potentially increasing costs by A$4-7/t at iron ore mines and A$60/t at lithium operations.

Additionally, MinRes is contesting shipping levies in court, which could result in higher future costs if the case is lost. Despite these challenges, MinRes shares surged 5.5% to A$65.23, valuing the company at A$13 billion, and are up 215% over the past year





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Mineral Resources Lithium Iron Ore Production Guidance Diesel Costs

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