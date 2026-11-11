Miniature Model Horse Collection Stolen in Portland Rental Car Break-In

A 29-year-old collector's $10,000 assortment of miniature horse models vanished after thieves smashed into her rental vehicle in Portland's Pearl District. The theft follows her best-in-show win at a Tigard competition.

Molly Worek, 29, had just flown from Idaho to Portland, Oregon, to celebrate winning best‑in‑show at the Tigard Model Horse Competition. She brought nearly 100 handcrafted miniature horse models, each about three by five inches, into a rental car parked across the street from her hotel. After a night of rain and darkness, thieves broke into the vehicle and stole every single piece, a collection worth roughly $10,000.

How the Theft Unfolded

The cars left by many guests in the Pearl District do not have on‑site parking. After disembarking from a late‑night show, Worek chose to leave the horses inside the rental car rather than carry them through wet streets. The next morning, she discovered a shattered window and the vehicle ransacked, with the miniature horses missing.

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Each model was individually packaged in a handmade fabric pouch and bore a white tag with Worek's name and the show number 1001. Because of the detailed markings, police considered the items easier to identify and potentially recover.

Investigative Response and Witness Accounts

Police filed a report and are working to track the break‑in. Port City Police spokesman Mike Benner expressed sympathy for Worek, noting that vehicle thefts frustrate visitors and residents alike. Officers are in contact with a security guard at Powell's Books, where a guard reported seeing a man with one of the stolen horses. The man apparently sold some pieces for as little as $5, according to the employee.

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Worek has begun talking to anyone who might have seen or recovered the models, and several people have already reached out to her, offering to return horses they received or purchased from the suspect.

Impact on the Collector and Next Steps

The loss represents years of dedication, personal investment, and relationships with artists worldwide. Worek described her reaction as screaming, crying, and feeling sick. She now lives in a state of 'recovery mode,' hoping to recover at least some of her collection through police work and community assistance.

Local law enforcement continues to investigate the crime, with an emphasis on identifying the suspect who may still be distributing the horses. Worek plans to keep the police informed of any new leads and is ready to cooperate fully with ongoing inquiries. The case remains open, and the community's efforts to return the stolen art remain hopeful.