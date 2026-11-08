Minimal Maximum House: Jaroslav Tesař's Vertical Urban Residence

Architect Jaroslav Tesař designed the Minimal Maximum House in Prague, a three-storey residence that maximizes space on a 70 sqm plot through vertical design and exposed concrete.

Architect Jaroslav Tesař has completed the Minimal Maximum House, a distinctive residential structure situated within the city of Prague. Designed for his own family, this project represents the culmination of more than two decades of professional experience in residential architecture. Tesař joined his former teacher Ján Stempel at his practice in 2008, and this home serves as a deeply personal manifesto condensed into a single architectural response.

The Core Design Mechanism

The Minimal Maximum House addresses a highly constrained and challenging building site that had remained vacant for many years. Located on a slope between existing apartment buildings and villas, the plot sits adjacent to ancient garages, close to a railway track, and includes a protected mature cherry tree. These factors previously dissuaded commercial developers from constructing on the land.

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Tesař viewed the location as a unique opportunity to test his architectural ambitions. The site measures 240 square meters in total area, but the buildable footprint is restricted to a tight 70 square meter floor plan. This limitation forced a deliberate vertical approach to maximize the interior living space efficiently.

Stakeholder Vision and Architectural Choices

Tesař describes the home as a place where every centimeter was a deliberate decision, resulting in a concept he terms a 'minimal maximum.' The primary design feature is the elimination of conventional corridors and hallways. Instead, the house relies on a winding steel staircase and a series of half landings to connect the various levels of the home.

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At the center of the residence is a three-storey dining space that stands over four meters tall. This vertical volume acts as the core of the house, connecting the floors and serving as a lightwell that floods the interior with natural light. This central space replaces traditional circulation areas, creating a more open and interconnected living environment for the family.

Material Selection and Interior Details

The interior design emphasizes purity and precision, with the concrete structure required for the partially subterranean levels left exposed. Built-in furniture is used extensively to enhance the sense of space and maintain clean wall planes. A single walnut tree provided the richly grained wood found throughout the kitchen, living room, and doors, offering a warm, natural contrast to the industrial concrete.

In contrast to the common areas, the bedrooms feature a more pared-back, neutral finish. The façade is clad in vertically ribbed white profiled aluminium sheeting, which contributes to the home's minimalist aesthetic. A large sliding glass window in the dining room opens the space to the rear garden during warm summer months, blurring the boundary between interior and exterior.

Real-World Impact and Environmental Features

Environmental performance was a critical consideration in the construction of the Minimal Maximum House. The home features triple-glazed windows and high levels of insulation to ensure thermal efficiency. Underfloor heating is powered by an air-to-water heat pump, reducing the reliance on traditional fossil fuel heating methods.

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Water management is also integrated into the design, with the garden irrigated by collected rainwater. A modest photovoltaic array installed on the roof handles the day-to-day energy needs of the household. Light rights for neighboring properties guided the shape and setback of the new house, ensuring that the structure respects the surrounding urban context while maintaining its own distinct character.

Legacy of Personal Architectural Statement

Tesař notes that the house is a unique creation shaped by the demands of the site and the needs of his family, yet it remains a highly crafted individual statement. The design reflects an ego honed by twenty-five years of learning from experienced professionals and building homes for clients. This personal history is evident in the precise and functional geometry of the details.

From the custom front door handle to the offset floor levels that step down from the entrance to a sunken living area, every element serves both a functional purpose and an artistic one. The house stands as a testament to the potential of constrained urban sites, proving that limited space can yield expansive living experiences through careful architectural planning.