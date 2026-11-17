Mining companies face compounding drought and flood threats from El Nino, with 66% already at high water risk. New data reveals regional disparities in resource availability.

The impending El Nino climate phenomenon is creating a dangerous multiplier effect for the global mining sector, intensifying existing vulnerabilities in water management across major production hubs. Experts warn that the weather pattern poses a dual threat over the next three months by simultaneously elevating drought risks in southern Africa and Australia while increasing flood dangers in South America and East Africa. This compounding pressure threatens to destabilize operations that are already strained by limited resources.

Compounding Drought And Flood Hazards

Emma Gagen, the director of data and research at the International Council on Mining and Metals, highlighted that the primary danger in regions like Chile is the interaction between new weather events and pre-existing water deficits. Recent research from the ICMM indicates that sixty-six percent of mining operations face high or extremely high risks in at least one water category, including stress, flooding, or drought. Five percent of these facilities are exposed to high or extreme risks across three or more indicators, particularly in Chile, Australia, China, India, and Southern Africa.

Also read Mining's top ESG performers named

Gagen explained that El Nino will act as an amplifier for these existing exposures, presenting a significant risk to operations already on the brink of resource scarcity. The webinar titled El Niño and beyond: Is mining prepared for a water-stressed future? emphasized that the climate event does not create isolated problems but rather exacerbates current systemic weaknesses. This synergy between climate volatility and infrastructure limits creates a complex challenge for industry planners.

Operational Variability And Tailings Risks

Lindsay Shand, an environmental geologist at SRK Consulting, noted that the consequences of El Nino will vary significantly depending on the specific geography and operational model of each mine. She pointed out that tailings facilities may actually benefit from lower water retention due to increased evaporation, which reduces the risk of structural failure. However, this same dryness creates a shortage of water for processing plants and reduces the amount of return water available from tailings facilities.

Advertisement

Shand described this dynamic as a highly process-oriented challenge that requires mine-specific solutions to manage the balance between water retention and processing needs. In contrast, mines located near the East Africa coast are expected to deal with excessive rainfall rather than drought. These facilities must manage the risk of non-tailings facilities becoming overwhelmed by excess water, which complicates drainage and operational continuity.

Stagnant Recycling Rates And ESG Priorities

Data from the ESG Survey reveals that total water withdrawals by sixty-six companies decreased to 7,915 gigaliters in 2025 from 8,059 gigaliters the previous year. Despite this reduction, progress on water recycling and reuse rates remains slow, averaging fifty-five point seven percent and remaining essentially static since 2023. Only ten companies managed to achieve recycling rates above eighty percent, indicating a broad industry struggle to improve efficiency.

Water management has emerged as the second-highest ESG priority for the sector, ranking just behind worker safety in importance. The industry anticipates that performance in this area will see measurable improvement by 2027 as companies respond to these compounding climate risks. Lundin Gold was recognized as the overall leader in this domain, setting a benchmark for other firms seeking to mitigate their environmental footprint.

Strategic Adjustments For Future Stability

The mining industry is increasingly relying on robust data and expert analysis to navigate these complex environmental challenges. Tools like Mining IQ provide critical insights into risk, projects, and leadership sentiment, helping companies anticipate the impacts of climate variability. The ESG Index evaluates the performance of over sixty major mining companies across eleven weighted indicators within six essential pillars.

Advertisement

Strategic planning must now account for the heightened probability of extreme weather events in both arid and tropical regions. Companies are compelled to invest in more resilient water infrastructure and adaptive processing technologies to survive the intensified pressures of El Nino. The sector faces a critical juncture where operational efficiency and environmental stewardship must align to ensure long-term viability amidst changing global climate patterns.