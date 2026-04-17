Minisforum G1 Pro: Compact Powerhouse Blurs Lines Between Gaming PC and Console

The Minisforum G1 Pro is an exceptionally compact gaming PC that delivers surprising performance for its size. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX CPU and an RTX 5060 GPU within a 3.8-liter chassis, it offers customizable power profiles and a design that rivals console aesthetics, though it can run hot.

The Minisforum G1 Pro , a remarkably compact gaming PC, is generating significant buzz for its impressive performance within a small form factor. This machine blurs the lines between a mid-range gaming laptop and an entry-level ITX build, boasting a mere 3.8-liter internal capacity.

Despite its diminutive size, Minisforum has managed to integrate a robust 350W power supply, 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM, a low-profile RTX 5060 GPU, and two M.2 slots. Its slim and svelte design, reminiscent of a PlayStation 5 console, belies its powerful internals.

A key component contributing to its prowess is the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX CPU, a 16-core Zen 4 processor built on TSMC's 5nm FinFET process. While primarily targeted at the high-end laptop market, this chip offers substantial processing power, especially when supplied with adequate power.

The G1 Pro leverages this by offering a desktop application that allows users to switch between three distinct power profiles for the CPU: Office Mode (60W TDP), Gaming Mode (80W TDP), and Beast Mode (up to 100W TDP), exceeding AMD's official rating for the 8945HX. This system shares similarities with Lenovo's Legion Slim series, offering enhanced performance and longer sustained frequencies at the cost of increased heat generation.

The RTX 5060 GPU, with its 8GB of VRAM and Gigabyte's slim low-profile design, maintains a consistent 145W performance regardless of the CPU profile, leaving ample headroom on the 350W PSU. However, the Ryzen 9 8945HX, particularly in this compact chassis, tends to run hot, a characteristic stemming from its design for lower-power environments.

While a user could potentially build a system with slightly better raw performance for a similar price using off-the-shelf components, it would not achieve the same level of miniaturization. The G1 Pro's strength lies in its exceptional portability and versatility, making it a strong contender for users seeking a capable machine for gaming, productivity, and even as a console replacement.

Its well-engineered design allows for impressive performance despite the inherent size constraints, although potential buyers should be aware of the heat management and the potential need for a USB hub to maximize its connectivity.





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Minisforum G1 Pro Gaming PC Mini PC RTX 5060 Ryzen 9 8945HX

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