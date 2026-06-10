Minister defends 6% cap on student loan interest rates

A senior minister has defended the government's decision to cap student loan interest rates at 6%, saying it is a fair decision that takes into account the need to balance the public finances. Critics have said the cap is too high and will benefit well-off graduates more than those from poorer backgrounds.

A senior minister today defended a meagre cut to crippling student loan interest rates, saying public cash was needed to pay benefits instead of helping graduates.

Lucy Rigby cited funding for scrapping the two-child benefit limit when grilled over the government's 6 per cent cap on the rate paid on Plan B loans by tens of thousands of young adults. While the change means the rate is lower than it would have been under the previous system, critics have said it is still too high and will benefit well-off graduates more than those from poorer backgrounds.

The government has also rejected calls to cut the welfare bill to fund a major boost in defence spending, for fear of another rebellion. The Treasury has been playing hardball over how much money can be allocated to defence, and where it will come from. The government's room for manoeuvre is limited after a revolt last year torpedoed efforts to curb spiralling sickness benefits.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank said the reforms are likely to reduce the burden for higher-earning graduates but will 'do nothing' for those on lower incomes who will still see their interest rate set at RPI. The Tories have pledged to limit interest rates in the Plan 2 system, which was introduced under the Conservative-led coalition government of the 2010s, to RPI only.

Baroness Smith insisted the 6 per cent cap was fair when grilled by former Tory Treasury minister Harriet Baldwin.

'It would have been a very big impact on the public finances if for example we reduced interest rates in the way in which some people have suggested that we should do for Plan 2 loans,' she said. 'That would cost a considerable amount of money. So those are the decisions we have had to weigh up in terms of the fairness of the interest rate





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