European Relations Minister Hamish Falconer is criticized after claiming UK food prices are high due to EU import rules, despite holding British produce in a viral video.

European Relations Minister Hamish Falconer is facing widespread ridicule after a social media video in which he argued that British supermarket goods are more expensive due to Brexit import rules. The controversy centers on Mr Falconer holding items like milk, beef mince, eggs, and broccoli while suggesting that paperwork associated with EU trade increases costs for consumers.

Core Details of the Minister's Claims

In the video, Mr Falconer placed these specific grocery items into a shopping basket and asked why they had become more expensive since Brexit. He stated that the quantity of paperwork required for goods to enter Britain adds costs to all these items when they arrive in British supermarkets. He further claimed that the Government's 'reset' deal with the EU, due to be signed on Friday, would reduce the cost of his basket of supermarket goods.

Also read Labour minister gets the name of his 'favourite' crisps wrong twice during interview

Critics Highlight Misunderstanding of Supply Chains

Critics immediately pointed out that almost everything in the basket was produced in Britain and therefore not subject to EU import rules or extra paperwork. Victoria Atkins, the Tory shadow environment secretary, responded on X by telling Mr Falconer to check the packaging next time. She noted that the produce in the basket is British and has not come from the EU, adding that food prices in the UK are lower than in the EU.

Fred de Fossard, director of strategy at the Prosperity Institute, described the minister's logic as wild. He emphasized that the meat being held literally has the Union Jack on it, questioning how an SPS agreement would lower the price of domestic produce. Mr de Fossard argued that the minister was holding up British mince and milk and claiming it would be cheaper because of a new deal.

Advertisement

Economists Question the Economic Rationale

Julian Jessop, an economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs, accused Mr Falconer of speaking gibberish and suggested that food prices are higher due to the Iran and Ukraine wars and Labour's tax hikes. He stated that the main drivers of higher food prices are global or unrelated to Brexit, such as government policies on labour costs, energy, and tax.

Mr Jessop argued that the UK-EU 'reset' will not lower food prices and that exporting more food to the EU will not reduce prices at home. He also warned that the agri-food deal will impose additional costs on all businesses, not just those trading with the EU, by increasing the cost of energy and requiring the imposition of higher tariffs on a range of other goods.

Broader Context of the UK-EU Summit

The backlash occurred just days before Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to sign three agreements at the second UK-EU summit in Brussels on Friday. An SPS deal is among these agreements and is expected to see Britain accept the bloc's regulations on plant, animal, and food trade standards to remove post-Brexit checks from exports.

However, concerns have been raised about other aspects of the reset. Critics warn that manufacturers could be forced to change product names due to planned EU rules prohibiting the use of 'meaty' terms to describe vegetarian food. A Government spokesperson defended the deal, stating that it will cut paperwork and costs for exporters, including British farmers exporting meat, which are currently barred from exporting mince meat into the EU.