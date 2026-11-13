Piddington asylum camp approved: up to 1,256 men to be housed at MoD Bicester

Angela Rayner granted planning permission for a former military site near Piddington to house over 1,200 detained asylum seekers. The parish council chairman says a legal challenge is coming, while the government insists it recognises local concerns.

The government will face a legal challenge over plans to convert a former military site near Piddington into accommodation for more than 1,200 detained asylum seekers, the parish council chairman has said.

Planning permission for the development at the MoD Bicester site in Oxfordshire was approved by the Housing Secretary Angela Rayner after the Home Office used a fast-track route for projects deemed to be urgently needed and of national importance. Up to 1,256 men could be housed at the site near Bicester under the plans. Opponents have six weeks to challenge the decision. Parish council chairman Tim McNally said ministers should absolutely be ready for a legal challenge.

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He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the village could also apply the new Hillsborough Law. Once passed, the law would create a legally enforceable duty of candour which compels public officials and authorities to act transparently when investigations and inquiries take place. McNally said: Last night, Prime Minister Andy Burnham was on a podium talking about the violence, sexual violence towards women, and bringing it upon the media industry as their responsibility to manage.

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Village Applies Hillsborough Law

But the reality is, is that this is exactly what the government is doing to us here. Asked how the village would respond, he said: There's going to be many actions, you will see. We will disclose that as we move forward. Today is a day of reflection, and we'll work out where we plan to go from this point.

But I will say, the Hillsborough Law is there for a reason, and we're going to apply it. Defence minister Luke Pollard told LBC: It's pretty obvious that there's a strong sense of feeling from the community around Bicester, especially in Piddington. The Home Office continues to engage with those.

He added: The consultation is an opportunity to listen to the concerns of local people and make sure that, should this proposal proceed, and there are still a few more stages to go here, so it's not yet fully locked in and delivered, that we can understand where the concerns are so they can be mitigated. Pollard defended the need for sites such as the one proposed near Piddington, and said he wants to see every asylum hotel closed.

To do that, we have to look at what temporary sites can be used to speed that effort up, he said. There will be impacts there, but we don't often speak about the impacts and the concerns of communities around asylum hotels. The minister said: Where we use large sites already, such as Wethersfield, where the Home Office operate a similarly sized temporary asylum accommodation, we don't see the same impacts on the community as is being spoken around Piddington.

Minister Defends Piddington Site

But I recognise that any change for the people around MOD Bicester will be a concern, and that's why it's so important that the Home Office engages with the community. A Home Office spokesperson said on Thursday: Planning permission allows us to continue to progress the use of MoD Bicester.

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However, a final decision to proceed is yet to be taken. The spokesperson added: The Government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, with over £1bn saved in costs since the election. This includes closing all asylum hotels and moving to alternative accommodation, including former military sites. These are designed to be self-contained, with 24/7 security and CCTV, to minimise the impact on the local community.

The permission allows for demolition of existing buildings, the building of new modular accommodation, and provisions for health and welfare facilities. Piddington residents previously made a symbolic attempt to declare the village independent from the rest of the country, and in September symbolically voted to leave the UK. The parish council also appealed for a judicial review into the proposals.

Political Reaction to Plans

Rayner had ruled permission via an Urgent Crown Development application should be granted because national demand for asylum accommodation remains high. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said the plans were a betrayal of the women of Piddington and emblematic of Labour and Angela Rayner's disregard for the law and women and girls' safety. She said on social media: When I visited Piddington I met a village terrified of what was about to land on their doorstep.

The Government said it was listening, instead it's completely ignored this community's concerns. The 1,000+ male migrants that Labour are about to deposit in Oxfordshire are in Britain illegally. They should be deported as soon as possible, not housed in areas completely unsuitable for the task. A Piddington resident told LBC that Angela Rayner has changed our lives forever after permission was granted for the huge asylum camp in Oxfordshire.