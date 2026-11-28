Allie Kuppenbender and Tony Lent may lose their flower farm in Minnesota as the Gopher to Badger Link transmission line cuts through their property, disrupting their livelihood.

Allie Kuppenbender and Tony Lent, residents of a 14-acre farm in Minnesota, face the potential loss of their livelihood as the Gopher to Badger Link transmission line project threatens to disrupt their Bleed Heart Floral Farm and Design. The proposed infrastructure development, part of a broader regional grid expansion approved by the Midwest Independent System Operator, would require an easement that directly intersects their established flower beds and greenhouse structures. This conflict highlights the growing tension between large-scale energy infrastructure needs and local agricultural preservation in the Midwest.

Infrastructure Plan Details

The Midwest Independent System Operator has approved a $22 billion plan to modernize the regional power grid, a comprehensive initiative that includes 24 distinct transmission projects across the area. One of these critical components, the Gopher to Badger Link, is designed to cut through Southeast Minnesota, aiming to supply energy primarily to residents in other states rather than local communities. For Kuppenbender and Lent, who have created a dedicated agricultural space on their land, this massive undertaking represents an immediate and unavoidable physical threat to their property. The project's path requires a 250-foot easement to hoist up a 765-kilovolt line, a specification that necessitates significant clearance and structural support directly over their cultivated land.

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Property Easement Conflicts

The specific area of contention involves a 10-acre patch of land that Kuppenbender and Lent acquired in 2024, following their initial purchase of the original lot in 2019. According to Kuppenbender, approximately 1.5 acres of their two-acre flower meadow falls within this newly acquired section, which the transmission line easement would occupy. While the couple notes that the broader project area includes rocky and hilly terrain, the precise route designated by the utility companies intersects their most productive and established floral zones. This intersection means that the physical infrastructure cannot be easily rerouted around their primary growing areas without significant engineering changes or compensation agreements that have not yet been resolved.

Financial and Operational Impact

The proposed construction would force the immediate removal of three planned hoop houses, which serve as unheated greenhouses essential for protecting their crops and extending the profitable farming season. Additionally, the couple estimates that they would have to destroy approximately $20,000 worth of woody perennial flowers currently growing in the targeted zone. Kuppenbender emphasized that their 14-acre property is largely rocky and hilly, leaving them with no viable alternative space to relocate their extensive floral inventory or greenhouse structures. The mother of two stated that they do not possess hundreds of acres of flat land, making the suggestion to simply move their operations impossible due to the topographical limitations of their native farm.

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Communication and Stakeholder Views

Communication gaps have further complicated the situation, with Kuppenbender reporting that she never received the official flyers sent by Dairyland Power Cooperative and Xcel Energy to affected homeowners. Neighbors in the area alerted the couple in March to the existence of the easement requirements, leading to a sense of being sidelined during the planning process. Although the utility company spokespersons indicated that direct mail notifications were dispatched, Kuppenbender felt that the timing of community meetings in May suggested that decisions had already been finalized before local input could be effectively integrated. She described the process as sneaky and underhanded, questioning the rationale for selecting a location that would devastate a small, long-standing agricultural business.

Future Implications for the Farm

Looking ahead, the uncertainty surrounding the project has caused Kuppenbender to reassess her long-term financial commitments to the land, having reinvested every dollar of profit from the previous year into the farm's development. The couple's dream of creating a forever home and maintaining their floral design business for the next several decades is now clouded by the potential need to shut down operations entirely. Kuppenbender expressed deep frustration that those standing to profit immensely from the energy transmission project are the same entities requiring the displacement of local residents. Without a clear resolution or alternative path, the future of Bleed Heart Floral Farm and Design remains in jeopardy, reflecting the broader challenges faced by small-scale producers in the face of rapid regional infrastructure expansion.