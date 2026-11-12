Minnesota Rep Daniel Wolgamott Arrested for Second DWI in Three Years

State Representative Daniel Wolgamott faces new drunk driving charges in St. Cloud following a crash, marking his second DWI arrest since 2023. He was released after posting bond.

Minnesota State Representative Daniel Wolgamott was arrested on Wednesday night in St. Cloud on charges of driving while impaired, marking his second drunk driving offense in three years. The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party lawmaker was taken into custody after police reported he crashed into a parked vehicle, injuring the driver inside. Wolgamott, who represents House District 14B, was processed and later released from jail after posting a $1,000 surety bond. The incident occurred in Stearns County, where Wolgamott has faced significant legal and political challenges recently.

The Crash Incident in St. Cloud

Officers responded to a stalled vehicle blocking traffic on the 1300 block of 13th Street North around 7:49 p.m. Wednesday. An incident report indicates that Wolgamott's vehicle was traveling east when it struck a legally parked car. A 37-year-old man inside the parked vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Police found the 36-year-old representative impaired, leading to his immediate detention and subsequent charges for driving while impaired with an aggravating factor.

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History of Drunk Driving Charges

This arrest follows a 2023 incident where Wolgamott pleaded guilty to drunk driving in Kanabec County District Court. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report from July 2023, Wolgamott was found driving with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.09 percent, exceeding the legal limit. State troopers observed his Lincoln MKX swerving before arresting him. He received a stayed 45-day jail sentence and two years of probation, which he completed in September 2025.

Public Apology and Previous Statement

Following his 2023 conviction, Wolgamott issued a statement expressing regret for his actions. He wrote that he apologized to his family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, thanking law enforcement for ensuring his safety. Wolgamott stated he took full responsibility for his behavior and asked for forgiveness. The current arrest raises serious questions about his judgment and eligibility for public office, given his prior legal history.

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Political Impact and Future Implications

Representative Wolgamott has served House District 14B, which includes Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns counties, since 2019. He did not seek reelection in 2026, having previously lost the DFL nomination for state auditor. Despite the arrest, he remains in office until he vacates his seat in January 2027. The Stearns County Attorney's office is currently reviewing the case, and Wolgamott's office has not yet issued a public comment regarding the new charges.

Legal Status and Next Steps

As of Thursday morning, Wolgamott remained in custody before his release on bond. The exact date of his next court appearance has not been publicly disclosed. Local authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, including the extent of his impairment and the severity of the injuries to the other driver. The incident has drawn attention from state political observers concerned about the conduct of elected officials.

Stearns County Legal Proceedings

Stearns County Sheriff's Office records confirm that Wolgamott is held on three DWI-related allegations. The aggravating factor in the current charge suggests a prior conviction, consistent with his 2023 plea. Prosecutors will determine whether to pursue further penalties based on the new evidence. The case adds to the scrutiny facing Minnesota's legislative leadership as they navigate issues of accountability and public trust.