Minor coastal areas to avoid for free swimsuits

Describes the 20 'no-go' zones for swimming due to marine pollution in the UK.

seaside spots you’d be better off avoiding this May bank holiday, as new research has revealed the 20 ‘no-go’ zones, where sewage and dump waste is polluting the sea, meaning these beaches have been classified as ‘poor’ for water quality; the lowest rating given by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

At the top of the list, which doesn’t run in any particular order, is Littlehaven Beach in South Shields, near Gateshead, instatistics, 15,977 hours were spent dumping sewage into the area in 2023. A whopping 162% increase on 2022, according to Gateshead Liberal Democrats. Organised by Surfers Against Sewage, which has a real-time app for people to check live pollution levels before they swim, saw thousands of North East locals paddling out in disapproval.

In 2024, Blackpool South MP Chris Webb wrote to the Environment Minister expressing his concern over water pollution in the area. : ‘My constituents should be able to reap all the benefits of our town’s greatest natural asset. The pollution of our seas and beaches not only threatens our health, but our well-being and sense of local pride.

’ as the worst-impacted county, with five beaches noted on the list: Dunster Beach, Blue Anchor West, Burnham Jetty North, Weston-super-Mare Uphill Slipway, and Weston Main. Martin Danemaq, a spokesperson for Locals Insider, which commissioned the research, said: ‘As temperatures rise across the UK and more people head to the coast for spring, it’s important to be aware that a small number of beaches nationwide should be avoided for swimming.

We met for lunch – I left his place six days later ‘Just 20 beaches in the UK remain unsuitable for entering the water out of the 400 official bathing spots nationwide – some of which are nestled within the most popular coastal areas in the country. ’ In Martin’s view, though, there’s still good news: because a relatively small number of beaches fit into this category, which means there are hundreds of options left for a decent few lengths out in the open.

He adds: ‘However, be sure to check whether entering the water is advised when you’re planning your next domestic trip to the beach.





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