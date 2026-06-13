Miovski's Future at Rangers Hinges on Rohl's Transfer

North Macedonia international Miovski's situation at Rangers is uncertain as he waits to see what happens to Danny Rohl, who is being linked with a move to Red Bull Salzburg. The striker made 42 appearances for the Glaswegian outfit in the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist.

Aheed, a sports journalist with a Masters in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University, utilises a network of club and industry contacts to deliver verified, high-speed reporting.

He provides the foundations behind the headlines to ensure fans get the full story as it happens. The North Macedonia international's situation at the Gers reportedly hinges on what the future holds for Danny Rohl, who is being linked with a move to Red Bull Salzburg.

After the Light Blues spent £2.6million to sign the centre-forward from Girona last summer, he failed to cement his place in the starting lineup, drastically falling down the pecking order under the former Sheffield Wednesday boss. As things stand, Miovski's future seems to be away from Ibrox, but that could change if Rohl were to leave for Red Bull Salzburg soon.

The 26-year-old striker made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Glaswegian outfit in the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist. Miovski is expected to leave the Gers on loan with a buy option amid multiple options on the table regarding an exit. Before the centre-forward decides to advance on any of the options to leave Ibrox, he's apparently waiting to see how Rohl's future unfolds.

The striker's situation in Govan is uncertain, and if the German manager stays, he will look for regular opportunities elsewhere in the summer. Miovski was unhappy at Rangers and it wouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that the North Macedonia international is looking for pastures new after failing to kickstart his career in Govan. The centre-forward made a name for himself at Aberdeen before struggling at Girona and now clearly finds himself at a crossroads in his career





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