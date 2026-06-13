Miracle Balm from Holland & Barrett Clears Eczema Overnight, Now Available for Just £1.55 via Cashback Offer

A natural balm from Holland & Barrett is gaining widespread acclaim for its ability to quickly soothe dry skin and eczema, with users reporting dramatic improvements within days. The product, which is fragrance-free and suitable for all ages, is currently on sale and can be purchased for as little as £1.55 through a cashback promotion. We examine the ingredients, user reviews, and alternative options for sensitive skin care.

My son's eczema can get really bad at times after using traditional creams and prescribed creams; this has been a miracle for him, it clears it within days and his skin becomes soft and hydrated.

Couldn't recommend enough. It's never nice experiencing or seeing your child suffer from dry skin and eczema, especially after a plethora of ointments, creams and solutions have been tried and failed. But shoppers are singing the praises of a balm from Holland & Barrett that's results have left users astonished, with one person citing how it cleared eczema overnight.

The product is a balm that claims to soothe sore skin with its fragrance-, synthetic-, and paraffin-free formula that is appropriate for all from six-week-old babies to adults. Made with 100% natural ingredients, the brand explains how its beeswax and nutrient-rich herbal extracts nourish and protect depleted, dry or itchy skin. The balm is currently on sale for £16.50 for a 120ml tub.

However, there is a way for shoppers to get this magic balm for just £1.55 by purchasing the product via cashback platform TopCashback. New users can sign up for free here and will benefit from its £15 registration bonus, which will be credited to new users' accounts within seven working days of their first purchase over this same amount.

Alongside this bonus, shoppers who are new to both TopCashback and Holland & Barrett will also receive a one-day special cashback amount running today, Saturday, June 13, only. For existing Holland & Barrett shoppers, the price isn't quite as intriguing but it is still less with the deducted cost of the balm working out to be around £13. It's important to note that the £3.49 delivery charge is not included in this figure and will be extra.

The balm, which contains a grand total of nine ingredients (beeswax, olive oil, safflower, hemp, calendula, chamomile, chickweed, water and nettle), provides exceptional support for the skin barrier whilst locking in crucial moisture and shielding fragile skin from everyday irritants. With an impressive 4.6 out of five rating from nearly 3,000 reviews, backed by a ton of before-and-after photos proving the results, it's clear this balm is doing something right.

Of course, for anyone new to this formula, it's imperative to patch test to rule out any adverse reactions. It's also important to note that the balm itself has a distinct green tint that might look a bit surprising at first, but don't worry-it rubs in completely clear with no green hue left behind.

There is a similar product priced at £15.95, which has a similar natural makeup including borage oil, rosehip oil, and beeswax, yet has, what looks like, more of a beige tinge. For those who prefer something a little less oily, the Cicaplast Baume B5 from La Roche-Posay is on sale for £8.80. It is a French pharmacy staple packed with panthenol (Vitamin B5) to soothe, madecassoside to accelerate skin healing, and a zinc/manganese antibacterial complex.

The Balmonds Skin Salvation has garnered glowing testimonials, with one shopper leaving a five-star review on Holland & Barrett's website, reading: My son's eczema can get really bad at times after using traditional creams and prescribed creams this has been a miracle for him, it clears it within days and his skin becomes soft and hydrated. Couldn't recommend enough.

Someone else remarked: It's absolutely amazing, my son has suffered with his face since he was 1 and I got recommended this cream by his teacher, we have tried steroid cream, moisturisers, different bath stuff NOTHING worked it just made worse. Once I spoke to his year 2 teacher and she told me how much this worked for her son I bought the small tub just to try it and omg his face has cleared up he doesn't get upset now when he smiles as his face isn't cracking or sore!

I will definitely be buying more! Another added: I saw an article showing a baby that had clear skin thanks to Balmonds skin salvation so gave it a try not expecting much and it literally cleared his eczema overnight. He is now 7 months old and we wouldn't be without it. A third shared: This is my second pot of Skin Salvation and I continue to be astonished at how good it is!

I used it initially to heal a weird rash that my daughter had behind her knees. We used it for a few weeks and it cleared up completely! I continue to use it whenever anyone has a weird rash or anything sore. Totally magic!

Some users found the texture of the balm to be a bit too gloopy, with one user noting: This is a nice smooth emollient however I find it a bit too 'gloopy' to use during the day; it sits on the skin surface for a long time. That said, it's also had the approval of a hospital worker, who said: I work in a hospital and wash my hands frequently. I recently developed red, itchy, sore patches on my arm.

This product was very effective-within a few days, the redness was gone, and the area became dry and started fading. I also appreciate that it contains all-natural ingredients





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Holland & Barrett Eczema Balm Skin Salvation Natural Skincare Cashback Deal Topcashback Dry Skin Remedy Balmonds La Roche-Posay Cicaplast

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