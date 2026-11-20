Two pedestrians escape major injuries after a silver vehicle leaves the road at speed and crashes into a bus stop shelter in Southall on Friday, 20 November 2026.

A silver vehicle left the roadway at high speed on Friday morning, November 20, 2026, and slammed into a bus shelter in Southall, west London. The dramatic collision occurred at approximately 10:56 am near the mini-roundabout adjacent to Carlyle Avenue. Two pedestrians waiting at the stop, which serves London bus routes 95 and 120, were knocked to the ground by the impact. Shockingly, both individuals managed to stand up and walk away from the scene without sustaining life-threatening or major injuries. The incident has prompted a full investigation by the Met Police, while emergency services including the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade attended the site to manage the aftermath. CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment before the vehicle ploughed into the residential stop, highlighting the narrow escape of the waiting passengers.

Vehicle Dynamics and Crash Mechanics

The silver car began its erratic journey by leaving the road at high speed near the mini-roundabout close to Carlyle Avenue. According to visual evidence, the vehicle did not attempt to brake or steer away from the sidewalk area. Instead, it headed directly towards the bus shelter located on Lady Margaret Road. The force of the collision was significant enough to completely destroy the bus stop structure. Witnesses observed the car approaching the shelter with considerable momentum before the impact occurred. The vehicle came to a rest after hitting the shelter, leaving significant debris and damage at the scene. The speed of the car contributed to the severity of the crash, yet the structural integrity of the shelter and the quick reflexes of the pedestrians likely mitigated more severe physical harm.

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Pedestrian Survival and Injury Status

The two pedestrians caught in the path of the silver car experienced a traumatic event but emerged from the incident with minimal physical consequences. Footage shows one person appearing to run or move just in time before the car struck the shelter, while the other was seemingly caught in the blast of the impact. Both individuals were blown backward and seen lying on the floor immediately following the crash. Despite the violence of the collision, they were observed standing up shortly after the incident. Emergency responders confirmed that no one sustained major injuries from the crash. The Met Police stated that there were no reports of life-threatening conditions among the people involved. The miraculous nature of this escape has drawn attention to the luck involved in avoiding serious trauma from such a high-impact event.

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Emergency Response and Police Investigation

Multiple emergency services responded rapidly to the scene on Lady Margaret Road following the report of the crash. The Met Police, London Ambulance Service, and the London Fire Brigade all attended the incident to secure the area and assist those involved. Police officers established a cordon around the site to ensure public safety and preserve evidence for their investigation. A privacy screen was also erected at the scene to protect the dignity of the pedestrians and witnesses. The Met Police confirmed they are actively investigating the incident to determine the cause of the vehicle leaving the road. Officers declined to comment further at this time, citing the ongoing nature of the inquiry. The presence of multiple emergency units indicates a standard but thorough response to a potentially hazardous road traffic collision.

Local Impact and Transportation Disruption

The crash resulted in the complete destruction of a bus stop serving routes 95 and 120, which are key transport links in Southall. The damage to the shelter likely caused temporary disruptions to bus services in the area. Residents and commuters using Lady Margaret Road witnessed the chaotic scene as emergency vehicles arrived. The location, near a residential mini-roundabout, highlighted safety concerns regarding vehicle control in busy pedestrian zones. While the immediate physical harm was avoided, the psychological impact on the pedestrians and local community remains significant. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with loss of vehicle control in urban environments. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the investigation into the silver car's behavior proceeds.