Miranda Cosgrove Reveals Her 'The Wrong Paris' Co-Star Pierson Fode Was 'Perfect' From the Start

Miranda Cosgrove, star of Netflix's 'The Wrong Paris,' gushed about her co-star Pierson Fode and how she knew from their first chemistry read that he was perfect for the role.

Miranda Cosgrove has revealed the precise moment she knew her romcom co-star Pierson Fode was perfect for the role in Netflix 's 'The Wrong Paris' and shared her friends' reactions to the casting choice. Cosgrove, known for her role in 'iCarly,' leads this latest film, which also features Madison Pettis and Yvonne Orji.

The story follows Dawn (played by Cosgrove), a young woman who gets accepted into her dream art school in Paris, France, only to realize she can't afford the flight or living expenses. Dawn's situation changes when she discovers a Bachelor-style reality dating show filming in Paris, seeking female participants, and decides to join with the intention of withdrawing once her travel costs are covered. However, her plan backfires when she secures a spot on the show, only to learn it's actually filmed in Paris, Texas. While there, Dawn develops feelings for the show's equestrian bachelor, Trey McAllen (played by Fode). This unexpected romance threatens to derail her ambitions. As one of the film's executive producers, Cosgrove had a say in casting her romantic lead. The 32-year-old recently revealed the exact moment she knew Fode was the right fit. In an interview with People Magazine, she shared, 'When he came in to do the chemistry reads, that was really when I knew for sure, 'This is going to work out.'' Cosgrove also revealed her friends agreed with her. 'I asked a bunch of my girlfriends at the time,' she said. 'They were all like, 'Him.' All my friends just had crushes on Pierson.' Cosgrove also commended Fode as 'a really good actor and a great person.' Despite the positive experience, she admitted to a challenge they faced while filming. She told People that Fode is '6 feet, 7 inches tall,' though online sources suggest he is 6 feet, 3 inches tall. Cosgrove, believed to be approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, revealed the height difference was so noticeable on camera that she often had to stand on boxes during their shared scenes. 'And it's just mad how tall he is... They kept having to put me up on boxes and things for certain shots because I'm still much smaller than him,' Cosgrove explained.





