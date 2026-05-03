Miranda Hart Returns to TV with 'Celebrity Traitors' After Decades-Long Health Battle

Comedian Miranda Hart is set to appear on the second series of 'The Traitors' following a 30-year struggle with Lyme Disease and ME, detailed in her new autobiography. The show features a star-studded cast and promises intrigue and entertainment.

Miranda Hart is poised to return to television screens as a contestant on the second series of 'The Traitors,' marking a significant step in her comeback after a prolonged period largely out of the public eye.

This announcement follows the publication of her 2024 autobiography, where she detailed a grueling thirty-year battle with debilitating health issues that at times left her bedridden and devoid of joy. For decades, medical professionals misdiagnosed her condition, initially attributing her symptoms to agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder characterized by fear and avoidance of situations that might cause panic.

The true cause of her suffering remained elusive until a diagnosis of Lyme Disease was finally reached, alongside a subsequent diagnosis of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), commonly known as chronic fatigue syndrome. These health challenges led Hart to significantly reduce her public appearances over the past five years, limiting her television work to occasional guest spots on chat shows and participation in charity events like Comic Relief.

However, the inclusion of her name in the 'Celebrity Traitors' cast list has generated considerable excitement among fans. Hart herself playfully acknowledged a misspelling of her name in the show's trailer, sharing a lighthearted post from the back of a car as she traveled to Scotland for filming. She even responded to a fan's request for her to reprise her signature comedic 'gallop' with a playful acceptance, describing it as a 'dare.

' Her autobiography, 'I Haven't Been Entirely Honest with You,' provides a raw and honest account of the frustration and isolation she experienced while seeking a diagnosis, detailing the dismissive responses she received from doctors who insisted 'there's nothing wrong here right now. ' She vividly recalls the despair of feeling unheard and misunderstood, her dreams and hopes for the future fading as her health deteriorated.

The 'Celebrity Traitors' lineup also includes a diverse range of well-known personalities, such as Maya Jama, Jerry Hall, Romesh Ranganathan, Michael Sheen, Ross Kemp, James Blunt, and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock. The cast has already begun arriving at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, the show's iconic filming location. The announcement trailer featured a humorous touch, deliberately misspelling several celebrities' names, including Hart's as 'Miranda Heart.

' The show's premise involves contestants attempting to identify 'traitors' hidden among them, creating a game of deception and deduction. Hart's participation signifies not only her return to television but also a willingness to embrace a new and challenging role, offering fans a glimpse into her personality beyond her well-known comedic persona. The series promises a compelling blend of entertainment and intrigue, with a cast eager to engage in the game and potentially deliver memorable moments





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