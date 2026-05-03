Miranda Hart Returns to TV with Husband Richard Fairs for Celebrity Traitors Filming

Comedian Miranda Hart and her husband Richard Fairs arrive in Scotland ahead of filming for the second series of Celebrity Traitors, marking Hart's return to television after a five-year health battle. The show features a star-studded cast and promises a thrilling season of deception and intrigue.

Miranda Hart and her husband Richard Fairs were spotted arriving in Scotland on Sunday, signaling her return to television for the second series of the popular BBC show, Celebrity Traitors .

The couple arrived via private jet at Inverness airport, preparing for filming in the Scottish Highlands. Hart, 53, appeared cheerful and relaxed, dressed in a casual outfit consisting of an oversized black shirt, cropped blue denim jeans, and white trainers. Her husband, Richard, 60, accompanied her, sporting a blue quarter-zip jumper, jeans, and trainers.

This appearance marks a significant moment for Hart, who has largely remained out of the public eye for the past five years due to a prolonged and challenging health battle. For over three decades, Hart struggled with debilitating health issues that ultimately left her bedridden and devoid of joy. It took 33 years for medical professionals to correctly diagnose her with Lyme Disease, initially misattributing her symptoms to agoraphobia.

She was later also diagnosed with ME, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome. Her autobiography, released in 2024, details this arduous journey. Despite these health setbacks, Hart is now ready to re-enter the television landscape with Celebrity Traitors. The show's premise revolves around a group of celebrities attempting to identify 'traitors' among them who are secretly plotting to eliminate their fellow contestants.

The arrival of Hart and her husband coincided with other celebrities also making their way to Ardross Castle, the filming location. The cast for the second series is notably star-studded, including Maya Jama, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Ross Kemp, Joanne McNally, Jerry Hall, Richard E Grant, Bella Ramsey, Amol Rajan, Michael Sheen, James Blunt, Rob Beckett, Joe Lycett, James Acaster, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Hannah Fry, King Kenny, Myha'la, Sebastian Croft, and Sharon Rooney.

A teaser trailer released by the BBC showcased the arrival of the celebrities at the airport, playfully misspelling some of their names – a humorous nod to the show's deceptive nature. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the series promises a compelling mix of personalities and strategic gameplay as the celebrities navigate a world of mistrust and hidden agendas.

The show is expected to deliver the same level of suspense and intrigue that captivated audiences in its first season, with viewers eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama and the ultimate reveal of the traitors





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Miranda Hart Celebrity Traitors Richard Fairs BBC Scotland Lyme Disease ME Chronic Fatigue Syndrome TV Show Filming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Richard Simmons’ Housekeeper Speaks Out in New Diane Sawyer Special Exploring His Life and DeathA new ABC special, 'The Mystery of Richard Simmons: A Diane Sawyer Special,' features the first interview with the fitness guru’s longtime housekeeper, Teresa Reveles, who discovered his body. The special explores Simmons’ life, career, and mysterious decade-long withdrawal from public life, leading up to his death in July 2024.

Read more »

Celebrity Traitors Series Two Cast Revealed: Maya Jama and Jerry Hall Lead the StarsThe full lineup for the second series of BBC's *The Traitors* has been announced, featuring Maya Jama, Jerry Hall, Richard Grant, Romesh Ranganathan, Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart, and many more. The show returns to Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands for another season of deception and betrayal.

Read more »

Celebrity Traitors series two cast list revealed with Hollywood icons and soap legendsBBC The Traitors Celebrity series 2 cast has been officially confirmed with 21 stars including Jerry Hall, Miranda Hart, Michael Sheen and Richard E Grant set to enter the castle in 2026.

Read more »

Miranda Kerr Handles Wardrobe Malfunction with Grace at Cancer Foundation EventMiranda Kerr remained composed when her gown's zipper broke during a Beverly Hills cancer foundation event. The 43-year-old model and entrepreneur delivered her speech while facing forward to hide the malfunction. She later joked about the incident, sharing her philosophy on embracing imperfections. The event honored her commitment to wellness and social impact, raising funds for women living with cancer.

Read more »

Miranda Hart Returns to TV with 'Celebrity Traitors' After Decades-Long Health BattleComedian Miranda Hart is set to appear on the second series of 'The Traitors' following a 30-year struggle with Lyme Disease and ME, detailed in her new autobiography. The show features a star-studded cast and promises intrigue and entertainment.

Read more »

Celebrity Traitors 'big dog' Jerry Hall dealt major blow as filming beginsThe BBC have confirmed the star-studded line-up for The Celebrity Traitors series two with Jerry Hall, Miranda Hart and Maya Jama confirmed to be taking part

Read more »