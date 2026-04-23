Miranda Kerr Reveals Intense Workout and Beauty Secrets Behind Victoria's Secret Runway Look

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr details her rigorous training regime, including six-day-a-week workouts with Justin Gelband, and beauty rituals like noni oil and spray tan contouring, used to prepare for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She also discusses her experience returning to the runway after motherhood and her decision to decline a recent invitation to participate in the Victoria's Secret World Tour.

Miranda Kerr , the renowned Australian supermodel, has recently shared insights into the rigorous preparation she undertook for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show . Speaking on the Well With Arielle Lorre podcast, the 43-year-old detailed a demanding fitness regime and a series of beauty secrets that contributed to her polished appearance on the runway.

Kerr revealed she dedicated six days a week to workouts under the guidance of trainer Justin Gelband, embracing a varied and often unpredictable training schedule. This included activities like skipping, exercises with resistance discs, boxing, and running along the West Side Highway – though she admitted a preference for slower, more sustained workouts. The goal was to maintain a lean physique perfectly suited for the runway.

Beyond the intense physical training, Kerr emphasized the importance of beauty rituals in achieving her signature radiant glow. She highlighted the use of noni body oil, rich in nutrients, to hydrate and illuminate the skin. Interestingly, she also discussed the strategic application of spray tans, not merely for color, but for sculpting and defining the abdominal muscles. This technique, involving contouring with spray tan to create the illusion of etched abs, was a common practice among the models.

Kerr also reflected on the challenges of returning to the runway just six months after giving birth to her son, Flynn Bloom, while still breastfeeding, describing the experience with a touch of wry humor. Her journey began long before her Victoria's Secret days, winning the Dolly Magazine competition at age 13 and eventually becoming the first Australian model to earn the title of Victoria's Secret Angel in 2007.

Kerr’s career with Victoria's Secret spanned six years, marked by numerous appearances in the annual fashion show and establishing her as a globally recognized face of the brand. She concluded her contract in 2013, preceding Victoria's Secret's decision to retire the Angels brand in 2021 in favor of a more inclusive approach.

While she was invited to participate in the 2023 Victoria's Secret World Tour, Kerr respectfully declined, stating she felt she had already moved past that chapter in her career. She expressed contentment with her current path, particularly as she is now expecting another child. Kerr has successfully transitioned into a thriving entrepreneur with her organic skincare line, Kora Organics, and feels her life and career are progressing in a fulfilling new direction.

She holds no regrets about her time with Victoria's Secret, acknowledging it as a significant part of her journey, but firmly believes she is where she needs to be now





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