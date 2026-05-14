Miranda Kerr's Date Night Style and Skincare Routine

Miranda Kerr, the Australian model, attended the 2027 Dior Cruise Show in Los Angeles with her husband and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. She wore a billowing, layered pastel gown by Dior and matched her makeup to her dress. She also shared her secret to her perfect skin, undergoing Sofwave treatments with Karen Villanueva.

Miranda Kerr headed out for a high-fashion date night with her husband on Wednesday night. The Australian model, 43, had Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, 35, on her arm as the pair attended the 2027 Dior Cruise Show in Los Angeles.

Looking very pretty in pink, Miranda stuck to the Dior theme of the evening in a billowing, layered pastel gown. The dress was strapless, and featured semi-sheer sections, as well as voluminous gathers in the skirt. She added a pair of clear heels with a pointed design, and carried a Dior purse with a ribbon closure. Miranda matched her makeup to her dress, choosing a rosy blush and a soft pink lipstick, while sweeping her brunette locks off her face.

It comes after Miranda shared the secret to her perfect skin. In an Instagram Story post, the supermodel revealed that she undergoes Sofwave treatments with aesthetician Karen Villanueva, known as Nurse Karen.

'It's non-invasive. No downtime, and helps with anti-ageing. I'm obsessed!

' she said in the clip. Nurse Karen is shown applying the device to Miranda's face while explaining its anti-ageing properties. In further posts on Instagram, Karen describes Sofwave as, 'An advanced ultrasound treatment designed to support collagen and improve skin laxity - helping maintain a naturally lifted, radiant look.

' She explains that it needs 'no needles and no downtime' and helps lift sagging skin, treat wrinkles, fine lines, acne scars and even cellulite





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Miranda Kerr Dior Cruise Show Sofwave Treatments Karen Villanueva Anti-Ageing Sofwave Advanced Ultrasound Treatment Support Collagen Improve Skin Laxity Naturally Lifted Radiant Look No Needles No Downtime Lift Sagging Skin Treat Wrinkles Fine Lines Acne Scars Cellulite

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dior Cruise Collection Show: Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, and More Shine in Casual LooksThe Dior Cruise collection show was a glamorous affair in Los Angeles, with celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, and more opting for a casual yet chic look. Standouts include Miley Cyrus's yellow gown and Sabrina Carpenter's pink gown with a ruffled bodice and tulle skirt.

Read more »

'Initially it was a real shock' says young mum diagnosed with Parkinson'sShe first started experiencing strange symptoms that she couldn't explain in her early 30s, but she never thought she could have Parkinson's disease

Read more »

Kylie Jenner Discusses Her Terrifying Pregnancy and Back Pain ExperiencesKylie Jenner, the reality star and makeup mogul, opened up about her terrifying pregnancy and back pain experiences during a podcast. She revealed that she was 19 when she discovered she was pregnant with her first child and was terrified to tell her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. She also spoke about her second pregnancy with son Aire, where she was placed on bed rest due to back pain.

Read more »

Woman had no idea she was beautiful until she 'felt like a monster'Holli now covers her face with a hood and mask whenever she leaves the house

Read more »