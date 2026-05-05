Miranda Kerr Shines at Met Gala and After-Party

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr dazzled at the Met Gala and Baz Luhrmann's exclusive after-party, showcasing stunning looks and celebrating the 'Fashion is Art' theme with her husband, Evan Spiegel.

Miranda Kerr captivated attention at the Met Gala and its subsequent after-party, showcasing her impeccable style and grace. The Australian supermodel first graced the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, adhering to the evening's ' Fashion is Art' theme with a stunning all-white ensemble.

Her gown was a masterpiece of structured tailoring and couture detailing, featuring a floor-length design with a structured peplum bodice. The intricate fabric work, adorned with 3D floral appliqués and fringe elements, demonstrated a remarkable attention to detail. A halter neckline, also embellished with floral accents, completed the look, while a daring thigh-high split and a gathered portion with a glistening ribbon added a touch of allure.

She complemented the outfit with crystal-embellished heels and a sleek updo, maintaining a classic and polished makeup look with defined brows and a luminous base. Her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, accompanied her, looking sophisticated in a classic tuxedo. Following the formal proceedings of the Met Gala, Miranda and Evan continued the celebration at Baz Luhrmann's renowned after-party held at Monsieur in New York City.

This party is widely recognized as one of the most extravagant and lively events of the season, hosted by the acclaimed Australian director and his wife, Catherine Martin. Miranda's attire for the after-party was equally striking, though distinctly different from her red-carpet look. She donned a taupe gown featuring a corseted bodice with contrasting sequinned lace. The skirt maintained the daring thigh-high split and gathered detail, now accented by a glistening ribbon.

Silver strappy heels, adorned with matching rhinestones, and dazzling diamond earrings with a tennis bracelet completed the ensemble. Her makeup remained fresh and rosy, with a delicate pink lip gloss, and her brunette locks were styled down around her shoulders. Evan Spiegel opted for a more casual look, sporting a plain black T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers. The couple mingled with a host of other celebrities, including Jasmine Tookes, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the party.

Both events highlighted Miranda Kerr's versatility and enduring appeal as a fashion icon. Her ability to seamlessly transition between the structured elegance of the red carpet and the more relaxed, celebratory vibe of the after-party demonstrated her understanding of style and her confidence in expressing her individuality.

The Met Gala, often dubbed the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets,' challenges attendees to interpret the annual theme through their fashion choices, and Miranda successfully embraced the 'Fashion is Art' concept with her thoughtfully designed outfits. The evening served as a testament to the power of fashion as a form of artistic expression and a celebration of creativity.

Luhrmann's after-party, known for its energetic atmosphere, provided a fitting conclusion to a night dedicated to style, art, and entertainment, with Miranda Kerr undoubtedly being a standout presence throughout the entire event. The choice of attire for both events showcased a blend of classic sophistication and modern trends, solidifying Miranda Kerr's position as a leading figure in the fashion world





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