Miriam Margolyes: The Outspoken Star's Near Misses with Cancellation

A look back at the controversial remarks and outspoken opinions of acclaimed actress Miriam Margolyes that have frequently landed her in hot water and tested the boundaries of public discourse.

Miriam Margolyes , the beloved 84-year-old actress and national treasure, has cemented her place in entertainment history with a career spanning decades and a BAFTA win for her performance in The Age of Innocence. However, her enduring global success is often overshadowed by her reputation as an outspoken and fearless personality. Margolyes has frequently courted controversy with her candid remarks, leading to public debate and near brushes with cancellation.

The Daily Mail revisits some of the most notable instances where her provocative opinions and fearless honesty put her in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. One such incident involved a death wish directed at former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. During an appearance on Channel 4's The Last Leg in 2020, Margolyes expressed her frustration with the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. She candidly admitted, 'I had difficulty not wanting Boris Johnson to die.' She later clarified her thoughts, explaining that while she initially wished for his demise, she reconsidered, not wanting to be perceived as someone who desires the death of others. However, she added, 'He didn't get better as a human being. And I really would prefer that.' This statement generated over 500 complaints, highlighting the strong reactions her pronouncements can elicit. Margolyes also ignited a firestorm with her critical assessment of some Jewish people. In a 2024 interview, she claimed that their 'essential decency and compassion has been squeezed out.. evaporated.' When questioned about remarks linking the impact of Hitler on Jewish people to Israel's transformation into a 'vicious, genocidal, nationalist nation,' the Harry Potter star stood by her words, asserting, 'I know I'm right.' She revealed on the Adam Buxton podcast that her outspoken views had cost her friendships, including one with a Jewish individual living in Israel. She expressed sadness at offending people but maintained that her stance was necessary to speak out against what she perceives as wrong. Born into a Jewish family in Oxford, Margolyes's increasing hostility towards Israel has become a focal point of her public discourse, deeply affecting personal relationships. Another instance that drew considerable attention was Margolyes's expletive-laden outburst towards Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on BBC Radio 4. While appearing on the Today Programme to discuss the passing of her friend Robbie Coltrane, Margolyes, believing the microphones were off, revealed what she truly wanted to say to the newly appointed Chancellor. She stated, 'When I saw him there I just said 'you've got a hell of a job, the best of luck', and what I really wanted to say was 'f*** you, you b*****d!' Despite being warned by presenter Martha Kearney that the broadcast was still live, Margolyes mistakenly thought she was off-air, leading to the shocking declaration that surprised listeners and sparked further debate about her unvarnished honesty. Miriam Margolyes's career is a testament to her immense talent and undeniable presence. Yet, her unapologetic candor ensures that she remains a figure who consistently challenges norms and prompts conversations, whether through her acting prowess or her willingness to voice her most unvarnished opinions, even when they venture into controversial territory. These moments, while potentially damaging to her public image, also underscore the fearless spirit that has made her such a compelling and unforgettable personality





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Miriam Margolyes Controversy Boris Johnson Israel Jeremy Hunt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Kobbie Mainoo misses Manchester United vs Leeds tonightKobbie Mainoo misses Manchester United's Premier League clash with Leeds United tonight due to injury.

Read more »

Yungblud Soundcheck Party Disappoints Fans with Short PerformanceFans express disappointment over Yungblud's soundcheck party at M&S Bank Arena, citing a short performance and Q&A after long queues, following the cancellation of a previous gig.

Read more »

UK's first transgender reality star's tragic death after show with devastating twistAt 38, Miriam Rivera's life was tragically cut short. In the devastating aftermath of her death, we are left with one harrowing question when it comes to reality television: how far is too far?

Read more »

ITV thriller 'set to return' for third series with Line of Duty starThe hit ITV thriller is reportedly set to make a comeback despite cancellation fears

Read more »

Line of Duty star's ITV thriller set to return despite cancellation rumoursRed Eye, which stars Line of Duty's Martin Compston, may have got the green light for season 3 on ITV despite rumours it had been cancelled.

Read more »

Jeremy Kyle Sparks Hundreds of Ofcom Complaints with Junior Doctors Strike RantTalkTV presenter Jeremy Kyle has drawn significant criticism and triggered over 300 Ofcom complaints for his outspoken and controversial comments regarding junior doctors currently on strike. Kyle's on-air monologue expressed anger towards the striking medical professionals, questioned their motivations, and suggested harsh disciplinary actions. This incident adds to a growing trend of broadcasting controversies attracting regulatory attention.

Read more »