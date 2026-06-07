Mirra Andreeva Wins French Open, Youngest Champion Since Monica Seles

Nineteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva captured her first Grand Slam title at the French Open, defeating Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska to become the youngest Roland Garros women's champion since Monica Seles in 1992. Andreeva's victory was marked by emotional maturity, self-empowerment, and strong teamwork. She credited her psychologist, coach Conchita Martinez, and even thanked herself, inspired by Snoop Dogg. The win signals the arrival of a new star in women's tennis, born after 2005, who dominated clay with 22 wins in 25 matches this season.

That was the phrase emblazoned on Mirra Andreeva 's jacket as she lifted her first Grand Slam trophy at the French Open over Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska .

The victory made the 19-year-old the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros singles title since Monica Seles in 1992. In her post-match speech, Andreeva rattled off a lengthy list of thank-yous. She began by showing gratitude to her opponent, Chwalinska, before moving on to tournament organisers and her team-including her coach, former French Open finalist Conchita Martinez.

"I also want to thank myself for believing in myself," she said. "For giving 100 percent even when it's been tough, trying every day to be better as a person and a player, believing I can do this, fighting so many demons inside of me. Only I know how tough it was for me and how nervous I was these past two weeks, so thanks to me for working so hard and giving my best.

" Andreeva has thanked herself after many of her title triumphs-a twist on a quote she "stole" from rapper Snoop Dogg. "Then after I realised: why not thank yourself? Because you are the one that works, you are the one doing the job, you're the one that's feeling all the nerves," she explained. A world number one in juniors, Andreeva has long been tipped for Grand Slam success.

However, she was sometimes hindered by emotional outbursts on court that took her focus away from the match in front of her. That kind of behaviour has not been on display at this year's Roland Garros. Even in the final, when Chwalinska's unpredictability coupled with blustery conditions posed problems, Andreeva kept her composure to deliver a remarkably mature performance. Another one of the teenager's thank-yous went to her psychologist, Alexis Castorri, who previously worked with Andy Murray.

She said he had told her to "imagine a big stop sign" when her emotions threatened to come to the fore.

"My psychologist says you can always choose how you're going to be on the court, how you're going to play and who you're going to be as a person as well. I decided to choose to be a fighter," she stated.

"I watched a lot of Roger matches here. No one is going to have the same aura, but I really want to try to impersonate the way he behaves on the court. Maybe that helped me because I wanted to look good on the court, not be frustrated or not happy with how I play.

" The first person Andreeva turned to hug when she clambered up to the players' box after her victory on Court Philippe Chatrier was Martinez. A Wimbledon winner in 1994, Martinez has overseen all five of Andreeva's title triumphs on the WTA Tour since she joined her team in 2024. So loyal is the teenager to Martinez that she jokingly aimed a dig at Mary Pierce-who beat the Spaniard in the 2000 Paris final-as she presented Andreeva with the trophy.

The player-coach pair have a real bond. Away from the practice courts and gym, there are pranks and endless games of Uno, while Andreeva cheered Martinez on during her own playing days.

"We've been through so many good moments and some bad moments, especially at the end of last year," said Andreeva, who struggled for form after reaching the quarter-finals at SW19 last season. The future looks bright for Andreeva, who is the first player born after 2005 to lift a Grand Slam trophy. She has found her comfort zone on the clay this season, winning 22 of her 25 matches-more than any other player on the WTA Tour-on the surface.

Maria Sharapova, who had been the last Russian woman to win a major singles title, said Andreeva is showing the "signs of a champion".

"Proud of you Mirra Andreeva. The celebration says it all. Excited, but not satisfied," Sharapova posted on Instagram.

"I'm already thinking of how I'm going to prepare for the grass season and how I'm going to play," Andreeva added. "I feel like this thing is a little bit addicting. I really want to do my best to experience all of this for the second time.





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