Mis-Teeq Drop Hint of Major Comeback

The girl group, which produced the worldwide hit Scandalous, has teased a major comeback to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album. The trio - Alesha Dixon, Sabrina Washington, and Su-Elise Nash - has launched a new Instagram account, with fans speculating they will be announcing a comeback to mark the anniversary of their 2001 record Lickin' On Both Sides.

Mis-Teeq have teased a major comeback to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album . The girl group, formed in 1999, enjoyed major chart success with two top ten albums and seven consecutive singles in the UK Singles Chart.

However, they split up in 2005 after their then record label folded. In 2020, it was revealed that Sabrina was suing Alesha for song-writing royalties. Now, the women have settled their feud, with Su-Elise recently stating that Sabrina is 'back in the fold'. The group is currently in regular contact and have spoken about reuniting, but there is nothing set in stone as yet





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Mis-Teeq Comeback Anniversary Debut Album Lickin' On Both Sides Chart Success UK Garage R&B Sabrina Alesha Showbiz Reunion Background Whisper Group

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