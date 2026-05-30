Mis-Teeq Makes Big Comeback After 22 Years

The British girl group performed live on Britain's Got Talent final and announced a one-off reunion show at Wembley Arena in September.

Mis-Teeq made a big comeback as they took to the stage during the Britain's Got Talent final and performed live for the first time in 22 years.

The band - which consists of Alesha Dixon, Sabrina Washington, and Su-Elise Nash, performed a medley of their biggest hits including Scandalous. However, their return did receive a mixed response from fans, who were left divided over whether the performance was a triumph or a flop. Those who enjoyed their act lauded the performance on social media, saying: 'Best act of BGT final. Alesha Dixon and Mis-Teeq!

' The performance came ahead of a one night only show later this year in September, when they will host a gig at the OVO Arena Wembley. However, not everyone was impressed and some questioned why they had returned. They said: 'Mis-Teeq are either skint or they need the money... BGT'; 'Mis-Teeq just closed out the BGT final.

I was expecting a lot and didn't get it. Where were the dancers? They needed more to fill the stage and hide the vocals more'; 'I was considering going to see Mis-Teeq... maybe not'; 'ITV you are a commercial TV company, did you give free advertising to Alesha Dixon and Mis-Teeq?

Because if you did other private companies are subsidising this and should get parts of the revenue'; 'Some things should be left in the past'; 'So they couldn't get anyone better than bloody Mis-Teeq'; 'True colours of BGT coming through...advertising Mis-Teeq (Aka Alicia Dixon) on primetime. Free advertising'; 'Mis-Teeq=Mis-take. That was a shouty effin awful mess'. It's been over 20 years since the iconic trio, made up of Alesha, 47, Sabrina, 47, and Su-Elise, 44, split in 2005.

But now they're preparing to dazzle London with a major 'One Night Stand' reunion concert on Saturday, September 12. The night will feature all of the group's biggest hits and is a celebration of the Mis-Teeq sound and cultural impact that helped define an era. Announcing the news in Vogue, the trio revealed they would be doing a one-off show at Wembley Arena in September.

Revealing why they got back together, Alesha said: 'We've been offered reunion stuff over the years, but it's never felt right. The performance came ahead of a one night only show later this year in September, when they will host a gig at the OVO Arena Wembley However, their return did receive a mixed response from fans, who were left divided over whether the performance was a triumph or a flop However, their return did receive a mixed response from fans, who were left divided over whether the performance was a triumph or a flop 'This time, everything just lined up.

' The BGT star added: 'It feels like it is just slotting back into place, guys. 'It's just like it used to be - me saying too much and them two looking at me like, 'Oh, here she goes! ' The band's reunion is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Lickin' On Both Sides.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on May 29, while eager fans can also sign up for the pre-sale which opens at 10am on May 27. The girl group, which produced worldwide hit Scandalous, was formed in 1999. Mis-Teeq enjoyed major chart success, with two top ten albums and seven consecutive singles in the UK Singles Chart.

However, in 2005 the group split up after their then record label folded





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Mis-Teeq Britain's Got Talent Alesha Dixon Sabrina Washington Su-Elise Nash Reunion Concert Wembley Arena Scandalous Girl Group

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