Mis-Teeq Re-unites for a 25th Anniversary Concert

Mis-Teeq, an iconic R&B girl group that produced hits such as Scandalous, is reuniting for a concert to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Alesha, Sabrina, and Su-Elise have decided to dazzle London with a major 'One Night Stand' concert at OVO Arena Wembley.

After years of speculation, R&B pioneers Mis-Teeq have announced they are reuniting for a 25th anniversary concert . The iconic trio, made up of Alesha Dixon, Sabrina Washington, and Su-Elise Nash, split in 2005 after their then record label folded.

Now, they're preparing to dazzle London with a major 'One Night Stand' reunion concert at OVO Arena Wembley on September 12. The night will feature all of the group's biggest hits and is a celebration of the Mis-Teeq sound and cultural impact that helped define an era. Alesha revealed the group's reunion in Vogue, stating that they were offered reunion stuff in the past but it never felt right.

However, this time, everything lined up and they got back together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Lickin' On Both Sides. Tickets for the concert go on sale on May 29, with pre-sales beginning on May 27 for eager fans





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Mis-Teeq Reunion 25Th Anniversary Concert OVO Arena Wembley London One Night Stand

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