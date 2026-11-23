Danielle Yablonka faces crowd backlash during Miss Universe costume parade in Puerto Rico while support grows online for her Jerusalem-themed design.

Danielle Yablonka, the 25-year-old representative for Israel at the Miss Universe pageant, faced immediate backlash from the audience in Puerto Rico on Sunday night. The controversy erupted during the costume parade when Yablonka unveiled a massive cape featuring imagery of the Old City of Jerusalem and a message for peace.

The Costume Design And Audience Reaction

The garment was a collaborative creation between Yablonka and Israeli designer Jacob Meir. The Miss Israel Instagram account described the piece as a celebration of resilience, diversity, and the belief that beauty can grow from adversity. The narration accompanying her walk highlighted the theme of transformation, stating it was a tribute to a land where history lives on and cultures meet.

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As the music faded and the narration concluded, loud boos erupted from the crowd, interrupting the moment. Despite the audible disapproval, Yablonka remained composed, simply turning and continuing across the stage without acknowledging the reaction. The visual display of the cape, which depicted Jaffa oranges and Jerusalem, became the focal point of the evening's most significant controversy.

Social Media Divides And Personal Stance

Online reactions to the event were sharply divided, with comments appearing rapidly on the official Miss Israel social media posts. Critics utilized phrases like "audacity" to describe the use of the word "peace" in the context of the conflict. One specific comment questioned the symbolism of Jaffa oranges, suggesting they represented land in occupied Palestinian territories. Another user simply labeled the display as an embarrassment.

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Conversely, Yablonka received strong support from her supporters and fellow influencers. Former Miss Israel Noa Cochva praised the design as beautiful and an amazing representation of the Jewish people. Pro-Israel activist Samantha Levy and influencer Ysabella Hazan also posted supportive comments, with emojis indicating emotional agreement. Yablonka, originally from Miami but now residing in Tel Aviv, has established herself as a vocal pro-Israel voice, often citing her grandparents as Holocaust survivors in interviews.

Previous Pageant Controversies And Safety Issues

This incident follows a pattern of tension for Israeli contestants in recent years. Last year, Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz faced severe online criticism and accusations of hostility after a video appeared to show her looking sideways at 2025 Miss Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub, during an event in Thailand. That incident sparked debates about behavior and beauty standards among competitors.

Beyond the geopolitical tensions, the physical production of the event in Puerto Rico also drew heavy scrutiny. The pageant was widely mocked after contestants in high heels repeatedly stumbled on a makeshift carpet laid over pavement and sand at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan. Miss Kosovo nearly fell, while representatives from the Philippines, Peru, and Venezuela also struggled to maintain their balance.

Organizational Apologies And Future Implications

Magali Febles, the producer behind The Crown Production LLC, issued an apology to the contestants for the hazardous runway conditions. She stated she would review the sections of the carpet where the tripping occurred. The Miss Universe Organization clarified that while they allow independent producers to use the brand for tourism purposes, the production failures were not approved by the main organization.

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As the dust settles on the Puerto Rico event, the focus remains on how such cultural and political symbols are received on global stages. Yablonka continues to define her identity as an entrepreneur, model, and artist, navigating a complex public landscape where fashion and politics intersect. The incident highlights the increasing pressure on pageant participants to represent their nations in highly politicized environments.