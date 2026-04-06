Miss North Carolina Carrie Everett Dies After Cancer Battle

Carrie Everett, the first Liberian American Miss North Carolina and a vocal performance major, has died after an eight-month fight with cancer. She was also the first HBCU student to win the title.

Carrie Everett , the first Liberian American Miss North Carolina and a history-making pageant queen, has passed away after an eight-month battle with an aggressive cancer. She was also the first student from a Historically Black College and University ( HBCU ) to win the title, achieving this milestone in June 2024 during her sophomore year at North Carolina Central University.

Everett, a talented vocal performance major slated to graduate in 2027, was known for her beautiful voice and received the talent award and a scholarship at the Miss America competition. Her legacy extends beyond the stage, as she used her platform to encourage students at HBCUs to pursue opportunities within the Miss America program and to advocate for personal development and goal setting, especially among minority and socially marginalized students. \Everett's journey took a tragic turn in the summer of 2025, a little over a year after becoming Miss North Carolina, when she was diagnosed with metastatic signet ring cell carcinoma. The diagnosis came after she began experiencing symptoms, including intense bloating and coughing, during a visit to her family in Seattle. Initial medical assessments suggested pneumonia, but subsequent scans revealed masses in her abdomen, swollen lymph nodes, and thickening of her stomach lining. The family revealed that Everett quickly experienced significant lifestyle changes due to chemotherapy and other treatments. While she initially responded well to chemotherapy, as documented on a GoFundMe page established to support her treatment, her condition later deteriorated. The family announced in late March that traditional chemo approaches were no longer effective and planned to move her out of state for further treatment. Sadly, on April 6, the family confirmed her passing. They expressed their heartbreak on her Instagram and GoFundMe pages, describing her as a 'beautiful nightingale' and highlighting her courageous battle. \The impact of Carrie Everett extended far beyond the realm of pageantry. The Miss North Carolina Scholarship Organization released a statement expressing their sincere sympathy and acknowledging her significant contributions. She consistently inspired and motivated others to pursue their dreams, and her legacy will undoubtedly endure. Her family requested privacy to mourn their loss, and details of her memorial would be shared in the coming days. Everett's influence on the lives of those she touched, her passion for music and advocacy, and her determination in the face of adversity will continue to inspire. Her last words on and off stage proclaimed the goodness of God, emphasizing the full life she lived. Her impact on this world is undeniable, and her family is committed to carrying on her legacy of advocacy and praise. Her life serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit. She leaves behind a memory of her talent, kindness, and unwavering commitment to making a difference





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