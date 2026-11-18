Miss Universe contestants faced safety concerns when a makeshift runway in Puerto Rico caused multiple pageant participants to stumble and nearly fall during the November swimsuit show.

Multiple Miss Universe contestants experienced safety hazards during a swimsuit presentation at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 13. Footage from the event captured participants in high heels tripping over a carpet laid directly across pavement and sand. The incident drew immediate attention as several pageant holders struggled to maintain their balance while walking down the improvised runway.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

Miss Kosovo appeared visibly alarmed as she nearly fell halfway down the runway before regaining her footing. She was wearing a black swimsuit accented with orange accessories when the stumble occurred. Miss Philippines, Miss Peru, and Miss Venezuela were also among those who nearly hit the deck during the performance. Spectators quickly captured the chaotic moments on their phones as the contestants attempted to recover gracefully.

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At one point, a man was observed inspecting the carpet and attempting to smooth out the uneven sections. Show producer Magali Febles later issued a public apology to the affected participants. She stated that she would personally review the specific areas of the carpet where the tripping hazards were identified. The producer praised the composure shown by the women as they resumed their steps.

Producer Apology and Organization Standards

Magali Febles, a Dominican businesswoman, released a statement expressing regret for the experience. She sent hugs and admiration to all who stumbled, acknowledging the significant work that goes into every runway appearance. Febles highlighted her pride in seeing the serenity with which the contestants continued their walk despite the difficulties. She emphasized that she observed their professionalism during the mishap.

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The Miss Universe Organization clarified that the show was produced independently by Febles and her company, The Crown Production LLC. The organization stated that the event fell short of its established standards. While they allow independent producers to use the brand to promote tourism, they stressed that decisions leading to these problems were made without their involvement or approval.

Historical Context of Stage Safety Concerns

This incident recalls a similar safety scare that occurred last year during the preliminary round in Bangkok. Miss Jamaica, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, was rushed to the hospital after tumbling off the stage. Footage showed her stepping off the edge of the stage during the evening gown round, causing audience members to scream and jump from their seats to help.

Separate social media footage showed Dr. Henry being carried away on a stretcher. She was transported to Paolo Rangsit Hospital in the Thai capital. Her team confirmed that she did not suffer life-threatening injuries but required medical attention and further tests. The Miss Jamaica organization asked fans to send well wishes during her recovery process.

Fan Reactions and Future Expectations

Fans criticized the makeshift nature of the runway and the basic set design used for the swimsuit show. Technical problems and poor camera angles during the broadcast also drew negative feedback from viewers. The November 13 event brought together 80 contestants ahead of the 75th Miss Universe pageant. Concerns about runway safety remain a focal point for the organization.