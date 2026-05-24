Missing Adam Chalmers and Timothy Rosser: Last Known Locations and Appeals for Help

The news text describes the last known locations of Adam Chalmers and Timothy Rosser, who are both missing. Adam Chalmers was planning to complete three Munros in Perthshire, Scotland, and Timothy Rosser was due to be out hillwalking in Glencoe, Scotland. Both men have not been seen since their last known locations.

The last contact from Adam Chalmers was around 12.40pm, when he messaged to say he had completed two Munros and had one to go. He was planning to complete three Munros - Meall Greigh, Meall Garbh and An Stuc.

Adam's family have been made aware. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: 'Adam’s family wishes to thank Police Scotland, Tayside Mountain Rescue, RAF Mountain Rescue and all the agencies involved in the searches.

' There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. American Timothy Rosser, 60, was due to be out hillwalking in Glencoe. But he hasn't been seen since leaving his hotel in Edinburgh in his black MG hire car (LE75 FNO) on Tuesday morning. The car was spotted in Glencoe that day.

He is described as a white man, around 6ft 2 and slim build, with short white hair. Sergeant Lewis Macleod said: 'Timothy has failed to check in to his pre-booked hotels in the area and it is out-of-character to not be in touch with his family.

We are appealing for anyone with any information on his whereabouts, or who may have been hillwalking in the area on 19 May and seen anything which may assist our searches, to please come forward as soon as possible.





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Missing Persons Adam Chalmers Munros Perthshire Scotland Timothy Rosser Glencoe Scotland MG Hire Car Sergeant Lewis Macleod

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