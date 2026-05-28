Missing Air Force General Dined with Space Force Hours Before Disappearance, Witness Says

Retired Major General William Neil McCasland, 68, vanished on February 27 after meeting with US Space Force members. A witness claims he had dinner with them the night before. McCasland has ties to nuclear research and UFO programs. He was last seen leaving home without his phone or identification.

A missing Air Force general met with members of the Pentagon's shadowy space unit just hours before he disappeared, according to newly obtained footage. The retired Major General, William Neil McCasland, 68, was last seen on February 27 near his home in Albuquerque , New Mexico.

Bodycam footage from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office reveals a phone call with an unidentified female witness who claimed she and members of the US Space Force had dinner with McCasland the night before he vanished. The witness stated that the dinner took place at a restaurant in Albuquerque around 6 p.m. local time on February 26.

McCasland, a former head of the Air Force Research Laboratory, has been linked to both US nuclear research and classified UFO-related programs during his career. Officially, the Space Force is responsible for equipping the military for operations in space, protecting satellites and other assets from threats.

However, the newest branch of the Armed Forces also tracks unexplained space objects, such as UFOs, as part of national security. The unnamed caller claimed she worked with McCasland, who was still a member of the Kirtland Partnership, a nonprofit working to protect and expand Kirtland Air Force Base, a major military research facility and nuclear weapons lab.

McCasland's wife, Susan Wilkerson, had previously posted online that the retired general only had 'very commonly held clearances' since retiring from the Air Force 13 years ago. But the new witness revealed that McCasland remained a key figure in secretive government circles.

'He was the head of Air Force Research Lab to the point the man's names are in the UFO documents that are fixed to be released,' the witness claimed. 'He's in that depth, so he has a very high security clearance. ' The woman who met with McCasland said something seemed off during the meeting with Space Force.

'I was shocked this morning when I saw the alert because what I noticed Thursday evening is that he wasn't his usual self. He was kind of spacey and quiet and you know that that happens with people.

' The bodycam footage also captured a conversation between officers and Wilkerson, revealing that McCasland's disappearance caught her off guard. She noted that the retired general had been prescribed a new medication hours before he vanished, intended to help him sleep.

'Today he had taken a drug that the doctor prescribed last night that was supposed to help him sleep,' she said. 'With weight gain, he's lost about 20 pounds for no reason, and with anxiety, today he woke up and said, Well, I have got better sleep, but it's like the after effects of a bad hangover. I'm just foggy. I can't get any motivation to do anything.

' McCasland was reportedly seeing doctors for his physical and mental difficulties. Before police arrived, Wilkerson told 911 dispatchers that the military veteran feared his brain was 'deteriorating.

' McCasland left his home without his phone, wearable devices, or any identification. His wife told authorities she believed he 'had planned not to be found.

' He had changed his clothes and only took a pair of boots and his .38-caliber revolver before vanishing around 11 a.m. that morning. There has been no sign of him since. McCasland previously commanded Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico and the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

UFO enthusiasts have linked both facilities to secret studies of advanced aerospace technology and unexplained phenomena for decades, although officials maintain they focus on national security and experimental defense projects. Since the Space Force's creation in 2019, the military has publicly acknowledged that the branch has a major presence at both locations. The branch uses Kirtland for its Space Systems Command and Space Rapid Capabilities Office, while the National Space Intelligence Center operates out of Wright-Patterson.

The sheriff's office has issued a Silver Alert, a public notification system in the US used to locate missing seniors or individuals with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other mental disabilities. The case continues to draw attention from UFO researchers and national security experts, who note the general's high-level clearances and involvement with sensitive programs. The witness's account raises questions about the nature of the meeting with Space Force personnel and whether it was related to his disappearance. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward





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