Missing Air Force General William Neil McCasland Allegedly a 'Hostile Witness' in UFO Disclosure

A UFO whistleblower has claimed that a missing Air Force general was a 'hostile witness' who refused to disclose top secret information to Congress before his disappearance. The general, who vanished without a trace on February 27, had ties to both nuclear and UFO-related government programs, overseeing operations for the Air Force Research Lab at both Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico. The Pentagon has been placed in charge of releasing decades of files regarding UFO encounters to the public, and the whistleblower recommended that Congress start issuing subpoenas to current and former members of the government or military who had refused to testify as the White House's push for full UFO disclosure draws closer.

A UFO whistleblower has claimed that a missing Air Force general was a ' hostile witness ' who refused to disclose top secret information to Congress before his disappearance.

The general, who vanished without a trace on February 27, had ties to both nuclear and UFO-related government programs, overseeing operations for the Air Force Research Lab at both Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico. The Pentagon has been placed in charge of releasing decades of files regarding UFO encounters to the public, and the whistleblower recommended that Congress start issuing subpoenas to current and former members of the government or military who had refused to testify as the White House's push for full UFO disclosure draws closer





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Ufos Whistleblower Missing Air Force General Hostile Witness Classified Programs Non-Human Craft Recovery Reverse-Engineering Congress Eric Burlison David Grusch Pentagon Files Related To Ufos Trump Administration Full UFO Disclosure Hostile Folks Major General Neil Mccasland Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Quail Run Court NE In Albuquerque Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Roswell New Mexico Secret UFO Projects Nuclear And UFO-Related Government Programs Air Force Research Lab Missing Person Cases Nuclear Lab Employees NASA Scientists Power Plays Games Positioning Agencies Information Release Tipping Point

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