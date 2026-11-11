Baby Koah found alive after 24 hours buried in dog crate in South Carolina

An 11-month-old boy was found buried alive in a shallow grave inside a dog crate after going missing while in his father's care. The father was arrested on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest as police consider additional charges.

An 11-month-old baby boy named Koah was found alive after being buried inside a dog crate in a shallow grave in Lexington County, South Carolina.

The child had been buried for an estimated 24 hours before search teams discovered freshly disturbed dirt about 50 yards from his father's house. Sheriff Jay Koon said the baby was clinging to life and crying when he was pulled from the ground on Tuesday afternoon. Police confirmed a towel wrapped around the crate had created an air pocket large enough to keep the child alive.

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Sheriff Koon said the towel, by the grace of God, probably provided enough air for Koah to survive the last 24 hours under the dirt. The child was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The search began after Koah was reported missing from his mother's home. Koah's mother has full custody and would be allowed to supervise the child on weekends.

Father Takes Baby From Grandmothers Home

On Monday morning, the baby was in the care of his father's mother, Patricia Comer, when his father, Michael Comer, 25, arrived and Patricia left to run errands. At around 11am, a family friend went to the home to drop off baby formula, but no one answered the door, prompting the friend to call Patricia Comer. Sheriff Koon said that by the time the caregiver got there, Michael was gone and Koah was gone with him.

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An urgent search was launched. Michael Comer was located Monday night hiding inside an outbuilding in the Batesburg-Leesville area. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest. Authorities are working with prosecutors to determine whether additional charges will be brought.

Search and rescue teams eventually spotted freshly disturbed dirt near Comer's father's house. Sheriff Koon described the moment: As they started digging you could hear little Koah crying. As you can imagine the race was on, everybody was down there trying to get him out. He called the crying the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby.

Search Teams Find Baby Buried Alive

Sheriff Koon said around 100 people had embarked on the search for the child. He added, We want to thank everybody and celebrate the fact today that an 11-month-old baby is alive. He also said, Hopefully at 11 months old, he will not remember much of this as he grows older, just to have a great inspiring story to tell. Certainly God is good.

Just a few moments ago, we found little Koah, 11 months old, buried alive, clinging to life, crying. Patricia Comer, the child's grandmother, expressed shock at her son's alleged actions. In an interview on Tuesday, she said she never expected this from him and that he was being held in police custody where he needs to be. She also detailed how Koah's mother has full custody and would be allowed to supervise the child on weekends.

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Sheriff Confirms Baby Is Hospitalized

The Lexington Sheriff's Department confirmed Koah has been hospitalized and will hopefully recover. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are determining whether additional charges will be filed against Michael Comer.