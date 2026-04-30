Missing British Influencer Rachel Kerr Found Safe in Morocco After Nationwide Search

Rachel Kerr, a 31-year-old British influencer from Dunblane, Scotland, has been found safe in Morocco after disappearing during a trip to Agadir. Her family confirmed she is now with loved ones, ending a days-long search that involved police and public appeals. Authorities revealed she had left her hotel voluntarily and was not in danger.

Missing British influencer Rachel Kerr has been found safe in Morocco and is now reunited with her family, her loved ones have confirmed. The 31-year-old, originally from Dunblane near Stirling, Scotland, had disappeared during a trip to the coastal resort of Agadir .

She was last heard from on Saturday, April 25, when she was supposed to have checked out of her hotel. However, her cousin Claire Hill announced on Wednesday night that Rachel had been located and was safe. Ms. Hill expressed gratitude to everyone who shared information and offered support during the search.

Meanwhile, Rachel’s brother Peter Kerr also confirmed the news, stating that she was with him and thanking those who helped spread awareness. Earlier reports suggested that Rachel had been found in an apartment in Agadir, which her family initially denied. A local Facebook post claimed that Agadir police had located her, confirming she was safe and had voluntarily left her hotel. Rachel, known for her travel content on social media, had not been in contact since her disappearance.

The Agadir Security Authority released a statement on April 29, revealing that they had received a missing person report on April 27 and launched an immediate investigation. Using national security databases, they traced her movements and confirmed she had entered Morocco on March 30. Police located her in an apartment in Agadir, where she had left the hotel of her own free will and had not been subjected to any harm.

Authorities confirmed she remained in Morocco under normal circumstances and was in contact with her brother, who had arrived in the country on April 22. Initially, Peter Kerr dismissed reports of his sister being found as 'fake news.

' Rachel’s friend Alexis Shaw had previously expressed concern, stating that Rachel was in a mental crisis and a danger to herself. Alexis, who lives in Kirkby near Liverpool, confirmed that police were involved in the search. She revealed that Rachel was last seen at Smart Nightclub at 5 a.m. on Saturday and had run out of money the previous day.

Alexis also mentioned that Rachel was due to fly home weeks earlier but had hidden her passport, refusing to return due to her mental state. Her brother had traveled to Morocco to find her but had to return for work after a few days. Rachel was no longer staying at her hotel and had exhausted her funds





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