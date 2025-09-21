Missing British Sailor's Mother Pleads with Donald Trump to Intervene in Daughter's Disappearance

The mother of Sarm Heslop, a British sailor who went missing in the US Virgin Islands four years ago, is urging Donald Trump to help investigate her disappearance. She hopes Trump will pressure her daughter's boyfriend, the last person to see her, to cooperate with authorities and order a forensic search of his yacht.

Brenda Street, the mother of missing British sailor Sarm Heslop , has made an impassioned plea for Donald Trump to intervene in the four-year-old mystery surrounding her daughter's disappearance. Ms. Heslop vanished on March 8, 2021, from the catamaran Siren Song, owned by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane , in the US Virgin Islands. Mr. Bane was the last person to see the former flight attendant, who left behind her passport, phone, and money on the yacht.

He claims to have discovered her absence after being woken by an anchor alarm at 2 a.m. and reported her missing half an hour later. However, Bane has refused to cooperate with the police investigation, citing his Fifth Amendment rights, and the case has now been classified as a cold case, leaving Ms. Street desperately seeking answers. In her plea to Trump, Ms. Street expressed her belief that the former president is likely to take more assertive action than others, and she hopes he will push for a thorough investigation, including compelling Bane to cooperate and ordering a forensic search of his yacht. This appeal underscores the family's enduring pain and frustration at the lack of progress in the case. \The circumstances surrounding Sarm's disappearance raise significant questions and suspicions. Mr. Bane's initial actions, including his failure to immediately contact the US Coast Guard despite being advised to do so, and his alleged obstruction of Coast Guard agents from boarding the yacht, have fueled concerns. Furthermore, his refusal to provide a detailed account of events, despite being the last person to see Sarm, and his blocking of Ms. Street's phone number, have only intensified these concerns. The discovery that Bane had a prior conviction for assaulting his ex-wife adds another layer of complexity and concern to the case. The mother's desire for criminal record checks across dating platforms highlights the importance of such checks and the need for greater transparency in the dating world. Commissioner Mario Brooks of the US Virgin Islands' police department has also urged Bane to cooperate with the investigation and to share what he knows, emphasizing that his silence and actions are raising eyebrows and causing concern. Despite the passage of time, Sarm's friends and family remain hopeful, and they are working hard to keep her case alive and searching for answers so they can 'lay her to rest'. \The lingering uncertainty surrounding Sarm Heslop's fate and the lack of resolution in the investigation continues to torment her family and friends. Brenda Street's unwavering determination to find answers speaks to the enduring power of a mother's love. The fact that the case remains open as a cold case and the lack of cooperation from key individuals create a sense of injustice and urgency. The hope that Trump can provide leverage to resolve the case is a last resort for the family who want to know what happened to their loved one. The situation highlights the complexities of cross-border investigations and the challenges faced by families of missing persons. The friends of Sarm will always be there to help with the search for answers, and they will never give up on this case. The family and friends of Sarm, who have lived in this state of not knowing what happened to her, will do all they can to keep Sarm's story alive





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sarm Heslop Ryan Bane Missing Person Donald Trump US Virgin Islands

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump claims Jimmy Kimmel’s show was suspended over ‘bad ratings’US President Donald Trump has claimed Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show was suspended because he 'is not a talented person' and had 'very bad ratings'.

Read more »

Mixed markets in London as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping talkIt comes in a week when interest rate decisions went mostly as expected.

Read more »

BBC Question Time audience applaud guest's crushing Donald Trump digBBC Question Time was on hand to dissect the US President's views on immigration - as the audience was quick to back up one panel member's savage point

Read more »

Judge throws out Donald Trump's $15bn lawsuit against the New York TimesThe US president, who said it is an 'honour 'to sue the New York Times, has been given 28 days to amend his complaint.

Read more »

Body found in search for British man, 65, missing on Costa del SolAndrew Wade, 65, was last seen leaving his home near Marbella on August 15, with friends saying they were extremely worried something bad had happened to him.

Read more »

Mother of Missing British Sailor Begs Donald Trump to Help Solve Daughter's DisappearanceThe mother of Sarm Heslop, a British sailor who vanished in the US Virgin Islands, has pleaded with former US President Donald Trump to intervene and compel her daughter's boyfriend to cooperate with the investigation into her disappearance. The case remains unsolved, with the boyfriend refusing to answer questions and the police classifying it as a 'cold case.'

Read more »