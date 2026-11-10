Missing DoorDash Driver Zachariah Schuck Case Gets New Doorbell Clue

Doorbell footage shows an unknown person parking missing DoorDash driver Zachariah Schuck's car in Pennsylvania. Police say the person's identity is unclear.

Doorbell footage has emerged in the search for Zachariah Schuck, a missing DoorDash driver in Pennsylvania. The 32-year-old vanished on October 22 in Beaver County after finishing his final delivery around 6.30pm, according to his family. The North Sewickley Township Police Department says Schuck texted his wife, Jenn Schuck, that he would be home soon, but he never arrived.

New surveillance video has given investigators a fresh lead. Schuck's car was spotted being parked about an hour later in Hopewell Township, roughly 11 miles from Beaver County, according to a report by WPXI. The search for the father of two remains active as police work to determine what happened after his last delivery.

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DoorDash Driver's Car Found in Hopewell Township

Doorbell camera footage shows an unknown person parking Schuck's vehicle in Hopewell Township, then getting out of the car and walking away down the road. The black-and-white clip has been reviewed by police, but investigators have not confirmed who the person was. It is unclear whether the individual was Schuck or someone else.

Police in Hopewell Township received word about a vehicle connected to a missing person on October 24. Officers later determined that the vehicle belonged to Schuck. North Sewickley police chief Tyler Kelosky said the car was found with its keys in the ignition, an empty gas tank and its engine turned off.

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Police Search Vanport Bridge and Wooded Area

Authorities searched the road where the car was found and a nearby wooded area with the help of drones and search-and-rescue dogs. Those efforts did not locate anything else connected to Schuck, police said. The search has expanded to cover multiple possible locations while investigators work to establish the facts.

On the night Schuck went missing, state police met Jenn Schuck at the Vanport Bridge, the last place she tracked him using the Life360 app. Police searched along the bridge but did not find him. The bridge is about 11 miles from where his car was located, a distance that investigators are still weighing as they piece together his movements.

Kelosky said police are not ruling out foul play. He stated that the goal is to bring Schuck home safely, and that the department is exploring all possibilities. He also said he did not want to speculate on any aspect of the case until the facts are established.

Family Says Schuck Showed No Signs of Trouble

Carl Schuck, Zachariah Schuck's father, last communicated with his son sometime in October. Carl had previously visited his family in Pennsylvania at the end of July, he told the US Sun. He said nothing in any of their conversations raised concerns about his son's well-being.

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Carl told the New York Post that the family recently welcomed a newborn baby. He also said his son had been laid off from his job as a manager for Penske truck leasing branches in Pennsylvania and Ohio before he disappeared. Carl described Zachariah as someone who was always in a good mood and who tried to lift others up when things were difficult.

Carl said his son has no known mental health issues or enemies, but he acknowledged that something could have been happening that the family did not see. He said the person his son delivered to has been cleared as a suspect. Carl also said that one person had suggested his son may have jumped off the Vanport Bridge, and that a carjacking was another possibility he has considered.

Carl said he cannot determine what happened until he knows who got out of the vehicle in the doorbell footage. He stated that he cannot verify that the person is his son. The Daily Mail contacted the North Sewickley Township Police Department for comment.

Schuck Described as Six-Foot Man Last Seen in Flannel

Schuck has been described as a six-foot-tall man with brown hair and green eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a red and blue flannel top, jeans and brown boots. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts is urged to call police right away.