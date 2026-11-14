Missing DoorDash Driver Zachariah Schuck Family Denies Online Theories

The family of missing Pennsylvania delivery driver Zachariah Schuck has issued a statement denying false rumors and calling for an end to online speculation about his disappearance in Beaver County.

Zachariah Schuck, a 32-year-old father of three and DoorDash driver, has vanished under mysterious circumstances in Beaver County, Pennsylvania. The incident began on October 22 when Schuck completed his final delivery around 6:30 PM and contacted his wife to confirm he was heading home. Shortly after that call, he sent a text message stating, 'Everything will be okay,' before disappearing without a trace.

Abandoned Vehicle and Police Investigation

North Sewickley Township Police launched a search for Schuck after he failed to return home. By October 24, authorities located his abandoned vehicle approximately 11 miles away in Hopewell Township. Police Chief Tyler Kelosky reported that the car was found with the keys still in the ignition, the engine turned off, and an empty gas tank. Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators shows Schuck arriving at the New Sheffield Cafe in Center Township to pick up an order before his vehicle was later spotted parked in Hopewell.

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Hidden Job Loss and Financial Stress

Recent revelations suggest Schuck had been struggling with employment stability prior to his disappearance. Relatives informed media outlets that Schuck was laid off from his position as a manager for Penske truck leasing branches in Pennsylvania and Ohio back in April 2026. He kept this job loss secret from his wife, Jenn, and their extended family. Jenn only discovered the truth when she contacted his former employer the morning after her husband vanished.

Family Confronts Online Rumors

The disappearance has sparked significant online speculation, with some internet users suggesting theories ranging from a serial killer targeting delivery drivers to involvement by his wife. On November 11, the Schuck family released a formal statement addressing these rumors. They firmly rejected allegations that Jenn was involved or had advance knowledge of the events. The family emphasized that there is no established evidence supporting claims of serial killers or DoorDash-related carjackings connected to this case.

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Physical Description and Search Efforts

Authorities continue to search for Zachariah Schuck, describing him as a six-foot-tall man with brown hair and green eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a red and blue flannel top, jeans, and brown boots. The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to support their children and cover daily needs while the search continues. Police urge anyone with information to contact the North Sewickley Township Police Department at 724-843-3421 or 724-843-8111.

Community Impact and Next Steps

The case has raised concerns about the safety of gig economy workers, though the family warns against fear-mongering. They stated that encouraging baseless theories could negatively impact people who depend on food delivery jobs to provide for their families. As of the latest updates, the investigation remains active with no confirmed leads on Schuck's whereabouts. The community and authorities are awaiting further developments as the search for the missing father continues.